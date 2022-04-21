Modern Gold, Silver and Platinum Offered by David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction #1219 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now LIVE and features over 600 total lots – including more than 20 Vault Values and 300 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a highly desirable 1793 1/2c PCGS/CAC VF25; an appealing first-year Proof 1892 25c PCGS/CAC Proof 67+ Deep Cameo ex: D.L. Hansen; an impressive Ultra Gem 1922 $1 PCGS MS67; a conditionally rare 1988 Gold Eagle $50 NGC MS70 (Mercanti Autograph); a key date 1996 Gold Eagle $50 NGC MS70 (Mercanti Autograph); and a low-mintage 2020-W Gold Eagle $50 NGC Proof 70 UCAM (v75 Privy, Mercanti Autograph).

Also featured in this week’s Sunday Auction is the Maverik Modern Collection. This stunning lineup boasts over 350 coins that are graded with the perfect MS and Proof 70 grades, featuring complete sets of Silver and Gold Eagles, Gold Buffaloes, as well as Platinum issues, many with the collectible John Mercanti autograph.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, May 1.

