Modern US Coins Featured in Heritage Auctions June Showcase

From 2006 to 2008, the United States Mint offered Uncirculated Platinum Eagles directly to collectors, instead of strictly through third parties. These coins were struck on burnished blanks, were noticeably sharper in strike than ordinary Uncirculated coins, and–possibly most importantly–bore the West Point Mint’s “W” mintmark. These offerings did not prove popular, leading to the cancellation of these issues in 2009.

But as with many Mint offerings that were not popular at the time of issue, these have gained popularity over time – in no small part thanks to their small mintages. An example of these issues is lot 91070, the 2006-W one ounce American Platinum Eagle, graded MS70 by PCGS. The assigned grade of MS70 is, by definition, unsurpassable, and the tiny mintage of 3,068 coins only serves to increase collector interest in this unusual modern offering.

