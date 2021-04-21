Sunday Auction #1166 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now LIVE and features 420 total lots – including 20 Vault Values and over 140 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a beautifully toned key date 1904-S 10c PCGS/CAC MS66+, a frosty 1896 25c PCGS/CAC Proof 67 DCAM, a registry-quality monster Gem 1899-S $1 PCGS MS67, a gorgeous key date rarity 1895 $1 PCGS Proof 65 CAM, a stunning superb gem 1922-S $1 PCGS MS66, and a rare Charlotte issue 1861-C $5 NGC AU53.

Also included in this week’s sale is a wonderful assortment of certified notes highlighted by an ultra-rare FR. 2221-G 1934 $5,000 Chicago PMG Choice Extremely Fine 40. Click here to view all currency lots.

Some of the other highlights in Auction #1166 include:

In addition to the coins above, there are many other David Lawrence Rare Coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, April 25.

