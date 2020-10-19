The latest Month-Long auction from Heritage Auctions features Metals and Tokens in its offering of a selection of Certified American Tokens and Medals. Open for bidding now, this auction concludes with a live session at 6 PM CT on October 29.

The vast majority of the Metals and Tokens offerings in this auction are either Hard Times Tokens or Civil War Tokens — privately issued pieces that were designed to circulate as money during either the depression of the late 1830s or the Civil War, respectively. One standout piece is lot 45013, a rare 1834 Andrew Jackson token variety in silvered brass, HT-6A, R.6, graded MS62 by NGC. This token is pedigreed to the John J. Ford collection, and Heritage previously offered it in our September 2006 Long Beach Signature Auction as a part of the Troy Wiseman Collection, where it brought $1,380 USD. It is a sharply struck example with mark-free surfaces that have a natural, silvered appearance. A wispy pinscratch in the right obverse field is of little consequence, and is only seen with the aid of a magnifier. It is interesting to note that the token gives the year of election as 1829 rather than 1828. This is the finest of this variety graded by NGC.

A few of the other notable offerings in this Metals and Tokens auction include:

The Charles R. Pease Collection, Part V

The latest Month-Long currency auction features the fourth offering from The Charles R. Pease Collection. We have previously offered two portions of this collection in our Signature auctions, and this is the third specialized Month-Long auction to consist entirely of material from this collection.

Charles R. Pease collected Proof Obsoletes from across the country. All told, there were more than 3,500 notes, with almost no duplication.

This auction is open for bidding now, with a live session scheduled for 7:00 PM CT on October 25. Additional offerings from this collection will continue into 2021.

A sampling of the fascinating material in this auction includes notes such as:

