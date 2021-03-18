Morgan Dollar Collection Highlights No Reserve Lots at David Lawrence Rare Coins

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Internet Auctions ……



Sunday Auction #1161 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now LIVE and features 480 total lots including 75 Vault Values and over 85 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale also features a variety of other fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items including a famous rarity 1916 Standing Liberty 25c PCGS MS64 FH, a key date 1895 $1 PCGS/CAC Proof 40 (OGH), a high-end type piece 1834 Classic Head $2 1/2 PCGS/CAC MS64, a registry-quality 1923-D $20 PCGS MS67, and a beautiful, ever-popular 1907 High Relief $20 NGC MS63 (Wire Edge).

Included in our No Reserve lots this week we have 66 Morgan dollars from the Nellysford Collection. A great assortment of affordable collector grades, many with unique toning.

Some of the other highlights from this auction include:

