Morgan Dollar VAM Varieties Offered by Heritage in Month-Long Auction

The latest month-long auction of US coins from Heritage Auctions focuses on the ever-popular Morgan dollar series, with an offering consisting of VAM varieties as well as Prooflike and Deep Mirror Prooflike Morgans. This auction is open for bidding now, with the concluding live session scheduled for Saturday, May 8 at 10 pm CT.

Collectors of silver dollar varieties will find much to choose from among the VAM varieties in this auction. One prominent coin is the 1880/79-O $1 VAM-4, Crossbar, graded MS64 Deep Mirror Prooflike by PCGS. This Top 100 Variety features a prominent 8/7 overdate feature with the “Micro O” reverse. This example is sharply struck and brilliant, showing reflective fields and frosted, modestly contrasted devices. A few light marks in the fields are all that prevent Gem classification.

Canadian George V Quarters From Marlborough Collection

Canadian quarters are spotlighted in the month-long auction of The Marlborough Collection of George V Quarters. Open for bidding now at Coins.HA.com, this auction will close April 25 in a live auction session conducted through Heritage Live.

As suggested by the name of the collection, this offering consists entirely of Canadian twenty-five-cent pieces minted during the reign of George V, 1911-1936. Every issue year is represented by multiple offerings. Virtually all coins are in mint state grades, with a few Specimens included as well.

The star of this auction is a beautifully toned Gem 1915 25 cents, graded MS65 by ICCS, the respected Canadian grading service. NGC and PCGS combined have seen fit to grade only four examples of this date at this level. ICCS does not provide population figures, but it is certain that this elite gem combines aesthetic appeal and originality that propels it to the highest tier.

