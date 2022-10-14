Morgan Dollars and Ancient Coins Offered by David Lawrence

Sunday Auction #1244 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 575 total lots – including more than 250 No Reserve lots and over 20 Vault Values.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a rainbow toned 1873 H10c PCGS Proof 67+ ex: D.L. Hansen; a near-finest known 1863 25c PCGS MS66; a key date rarity 1893-S $1 PCGS AU55 ex: D.L. Hansen; a conditionally rare 1895-O $1 PCGS MS63; a low-mintage 1858-D $5 NGC AU55; and a scarce S-Mint 1860-S $10 PCGS VF35.

Featured in this week’s Sunday Auction is the Alluring Ancients Collection. This unique collection boasts over 40 scarce ancient coins. Each piece is stunning and has a history of its own. There are several very rare pieces in this fun group.

Highlights include a supremely rare Roman Empire: Otho AD 69 AR Denarius NGC Choice AU; an important issue Roman Judaea: Bar Kokhba AD 132-135 AR Sela NGC XF; a high-grade Roman Empire: Caligula AD 37-41 AR Denarius NGC AU; a lustrous Roman Empire: Augustus 27 BC-AD 14 AR Denarius NGC Choice AU (Lugdunum); and an incredible Roman Empire: Nero AD 54-68 AV Aureus NGC VF.

Another fun group in this week’s Sunday Auction is Part Two of the D.L. Hansen Morgan Dollar Collection. This collection features registry-quality selections that have recently been deaccessioned from the Hansen Collection and are destined for another high-end cabinet. Including key dates, lustrous gems, and attractively toned examples, you do not want to miss out.

Highlights include an outstanding 1881-CC $1 PCGS/CAC MS66+ DMPL ex: D.L. Hansen; a lustrous 1883-CC $1 PCGS/CAC/PQ MS67+ ex: D.L. Hansen; a well-struck 1886-O $1 PCGS MS64 ex: D.L. Hansen; a very scarce 1893-CC $1 PCGS MS64 ex: D.L. Hansen; and a key date 1893-S $1 PCGS AU55 ex: D.L. Hansen.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, October 23.

In addition to auction highlights like the ancient coins and Morgan dollars above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: