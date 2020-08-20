Music City Platinum and Gold Coin Auction Open for Bidding at Heritage

Now open for bidding at Heritage Auctions is our month-long Music City Gold and Platinum Auction. Bids will be accepted through Saturday, August 29, when the auction will conclude with a live session starting at 6 pm CT.

The Music City Gold and Platinum Auction features outstanding issues from the American Eagle, Gold Buffalo, and First Spouse series, and includes Circulation strikes, Proof issues, and Burnished issues. Over 80% of the platinum and gold coins have been assigned a perfect numerical grade of 70, and all 247 coins have a numerical grade of at least 69.

Notable offerings from this auction include coins such as:

Bid on the platinum and gold coins in the Music City Gold and Platinum Auction at coins.HA.com.

Help Wanted: Heritage Is Expanding

Do you have experience in trading, and selling U.S. coins? Apply with Heritage today for our Salesman/Sr. Numismatist role in Dallas, TX. We are seeking a numismatist with general knowledge of U.S. Coins and good sales and organizational skills. This opportunity is ideal for a detail-oriented driven individual who would like to be part of a fast-paced and growing company. Apply with us today online or via email at Experts@HA.com.

Numismatist, Consignment Director – We are looking for a motivated numismatist with a good general knowledge of U.S. coins. Job duties include: buying, selling, along with organizing and obtaining consignments. This full-time position will be in our Beverly Hills, CA Office. Please submit CV to Experts@HA.com.

Currency Grader – We are looking for a qualified numismatist with a strong background in grading and valuations of United States currency. The position includes the assessment of incoming consignments and purchases, as well as active roles in auction production and research. This full-time position will be in our Dallas Office only. Please submit CV to Experts@HA.com.

Currency Consignment Director – We are looking for a motivated leader with strong buying and writing skills and a good general knowledge of U.S. history and U.S. Currency for a key position with Heritage in Dallas, Texas. Job duties include: buying, cataloging for auctions, organizing and obtaining consignments along with catalog production. This full-time position will be in our Dallas Office only. Please submit CV to Experts@HA.com.

