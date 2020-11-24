A vintage Chinese silver dollar is one of the highlights in the November sale

Vintage Chinese coins certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) and vintage Chinese notes certified by Paper Money Guaranty (PMG) are being featured in Champion Auctions’ 2020 Champion Macau Auction sale November 27-29, 2020. Showcasing the Chinese Family Collection and the Howard F. Bowker East Asian Collection, this will be the first live numismatic floor auction held in either Macau or Hong Kong, China this year. Online bidding is now open.

A very rare China 1907 Manchurian L&M-487 Silver Dollar graded NGC AU 58 has an estimate of $38,000 to $76,000. Few issues from the Manchurian Provinces were struck by the Fengtien Mint, with few surviving examples from the inceptive series of 1907.

Pedigreed to the renowned NC Collection, the coin has been well-preserved, still exhibiting its original toning and exquisite strike. It is surpassed by only one other of its kind and is the second-finest recorded in the NGC census.

Other NGC-certified highlights include:

Two interesting PMG-certified banknotes include a Japan / Constitutional Monarch (ND (1872) Yen graded PMG 53 About Uncirculated and a Korea, Bank of Chosen 1916 50 Sen graded PMG 53 About Uncirculated NET that both have an estimate of $100 to $200. Live bidding for the notes in the Macau auction will begin Saturday, November 28.

All estimates provided by the auction house.

