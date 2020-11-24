A vintage Chinese silver dollar is one of the highlights in the November sale
Vintage Chinese coins certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) and vintage Chinese notes certified by Paper Money Guaranty (PMG) are being featured in Champion Auctions’ 2020 Champion Macau Auction sale November 27-29, 2020. Showcasing the Chinese Family Collection and the Howard F. Bowker East Asian Collection, this will be the first live numismatic floor auction held in either Macau or Hong Kong, China this year. Online bidding is now open.
A very rare China 1907 Manchurian L&M-487 Silver Dollar graded NGC AU 58 has an estimate of $38,000 to $76,000. Few issues from the Manchurian Provinces were struck by the Fengtien Mint, with few surviving examples from the inceptive series of 1907.
Pedigreed to the renowned NC Collection, the coin has been well-preserved, still exhibiting its original toning and exquisite strike. It is surpassed by only one other of its kind and is the second-finest recorded in the NGC census.
Other NGC-certified highlights include:
- A China 1911 L&M-28 Silver Pattern Dollar graded NGC MS 64 that has an estimate of $30,000 to $60,000
- A China ND (1844) Fukien L&M-291 Silver Dollar graded NGC AU Details that has an estimate of $20,000 to $40,000
- A China 1896 Heilongjiang L&M-586 Brass Pattern 50 Cents graded NGC AU 55 that has an estimate of $20,000 to $40,000
- A China 1900 Peking L&M-8 Silver Pattern 20 Cents graded NGC MS 60 that has an estimate of $20,000 to $40,000
- A China ND (1853) Taiwan L&M-323 Silver Lotus Military Ration graded NGC AU Details that has an estimate of $20,000 to 40,000
- A China 1911 L&M-39 Silver Pattern 50 Cents graded NGC MS 62 that has an estimate of $10,000 to $20,000
- A China 1910 L&M-24 Silver Dollar graded NGC MS 64 that has an estimate of $10,000 to $20,000
- A China ND (1901-1908) Szechuan L&M-345 Silver Dollar graded NGC MS 63 that has an estimate of $10,000 to $20,000
- A China ND (1838-1850) Taiwan L&M-316 Silver Dollar graded NGC AU 55 that has an estimate of $10,000 to $20,000
- A China 1949 Silver Pattern Chien graded NGC AU 55 that has an estimate of $8,000 to $16,000
- A China 1898 Kiagnan L&M-221 Silver 10 Cents graded NGC MS 64 that has an estimate of $8,000 to $16,000
- A China 1912 Sinkiang Unification Society Silver Medal graded NGC AU 55 that has an estimate of $8,000 to $16,000
- A China 1927 Sun Yat-Sen Copper Yuan graded NGC MS 61 BN that has an estimate of $6,000 to $12,000
- A China 1980 Moscow Olympics Archery 300 Yuan graded NGC PF 69 Ultra Cameo that has an estimate of $6,000 to $12,000
- A China 1904 Hupeh L&M-180 Silver Tael graded NGC AU 53 that has an estimate of $5,000 to $10,000
- A China 1907 L&M-21 Silver Pattern 50 Cents graded NGC MS 65 that has an estimate of $5,000 to $10,000
- A China 1866 Hong Kong Silver Dollar graded NGC MS 61 that has an estimate of $5,000 to $10,000
- A China 1920 L&M-191 Silver 20 Cents graded NGC MS 61 that has an estimate of $3,000 to $6,000
- A China 1882 Kirin Silver Tael Fantasy graded NGC MS 63 that has an estimate of $1,500 to $3,000
- A China 1919 L&M-1000A Goat Silver Medal graded NGC MS 64 that has an estimate of $1,000 to $2,000
- A China 1898 Chihli L&M-449 Silver Dollar graded NGC XF 45 that has an estimate of $1,000 to $2,000
- A China 2020 Macau Numismatic Society Annual Expo Gilt Panda Medal graded NGC PF 70 Ultra Cameo that has an estimate of $300 to $600
Two interesting PMG-certified banknotes include a Japan / Constitutional Monarch (ND (1872) Yen graded PMG 53 About Uncirculated and a Korea, Bank of Chosen 1916 50 Sen graded PMG 53 About Uncirculated NET that both have an estimate of $100 to $200. Live bidding for the notes in the Macau auction will begin Saturday, November 28.
All estimates provided by the auction house.