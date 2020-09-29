NGC-Certified 1907 High Relief Double Eagle Sells for $660,000 at Heritage Sale

An exceptional 1907 High Relief Double Eagle certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) realized $660,000 in the Heritage US Coins Signature Auction held from September 18-20, 2020.

Several other NGC-certified coins realized six figures, demonstrating the robust demand for high-quality, vintage US coins graded by NGC.

The top lot was a magnificent 1907 High Relief Wire Rim $20 graded NGC PF 69. It is pedigreed to the NGC- certified Tacasyl Collection, an impressive group of 27 vintage US gold coins that realized over $10 million in a 2013 sale. Since that auction, this particular coin had been off the market.

NGC has graded more than one million Saint-Gaudens Double Eagles, and this is one of only four in the NGC Census (across all strikes and dates) that earned a grade this high. It comes from the inaugural year of the series, whose design is regarded by many as the most beautiful in American coinage.

Another high-grade gold coin from more than a century earlier realized $288,000. A 1795 13 Leaves Eagle graded NGC MS 64 is among the highest-graded of this issue. As an example of the BD-1 variety, it is among the first $10 gold coins struck by the United States Mint.

“Collectors are willing to pay significant sums for high-grade, NGC-certified vintage US coins, as evidenced by the results of this sale,” said Mark Salzberg, NGC Chairman and Grading Finalizer. “NGC certification gives bidders confidence, especially when they are pursuing top-tier coins like these.”

“This was an exciting sale, with numerous coins of extraordinary caliber,” said Jim Halperin, Co-Chairman of Heritage Auctions. “Quality coins graded by NGC consistently achieve excellent results in our sales.”

Other NGC-certified highlights in the sale included:

All prices realized include buyer’s premium and are expressed in US dollars.