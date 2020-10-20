The October sale is offering over 300 NGC-certified world and ancient coins

Ancient and World Coins certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) are being featured in an Editions V. Gadoury sale, taking place in Monaco from October 30-31, 2020. Online bidding is now open.

Among the most anticipated coins is a superb NGC-certified Italy 1757 Sardinia 5 Doppie graded NGC AU 58 that has a starting price of € 60,000 (about $71,100 USD), one of the highest in the auction. The 18th-century gold coin features Charles Emmanuel III, King of Sardinia and Duke of Savoy from 1730 until his death in 1773. It is the finest known specimen from 1757.

Another standout is an NGC-certified Italy 1902-R Gold 20 Lire graded NGC MS 63★ that has a starting price of € 50,000 (about $58,400 USD). The 20 Lire coin features the bust of Victor Emanuel III, King of Italy from 1900 to 1946. It is one of the true rarities in Italian numismatics as the second-highest graded of the 181 minted.

Other NGC-certified highlights include:

An Italy 1813 Naples & Sicily 5 Lire graded NGC MS 63, with a starting price of € 5,000 (about $5,800 USD)

An Italy (1695) II Venice Silvestro Valier 4 Zecchini graded NGC XF 45, with a starting price of € 8,000 (about $9,400 USD)

An Isle De France 1810 Et Bonaparte 10 Livres graded NGC MS 62, with a starting price of € 5,000 (about $5,800 USD)

A Malay 1810 Penang Copper Pattern 1 Cent graded NGC Proof 64, with a starting price of € 4,000 (about $4,700 USD)

All ancient and world coin starting prices provided by the auction house.

