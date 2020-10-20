The October sale is offering over 300 NGC-certified world and ancient coins
Ancient and World Coins certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) are being featured in an Editions V. Gadoury sale, taking place in Monaco from October 30-31, 2020. Online bidding is now open.
Among the most anticipated coins is a superb NGC-certified Italy 1757 Sardinia 5 Doppie graded NGC AU 58 that has a starting price of € 60,000 (about $71,100 USD), one of the highest in the auction. The 18th-century gold coin features Charles Emmanuel III, King of Sardinia and Duke of Savoy from 1730 until his death in 1773. It is the finest known specimen from 1757.
Another standout is an NGC-certified Italy 1902-R Gold 20 Lire graded NGC MS 63★ that has a starting price of € 50,000 (about $58,400 USD). The 20 Lire coin features the bust of Victor Emanuel III, King of Italy from 1900 to 1946. It is one of the true rarities in Italian numismatics as the second-highest graded of the 181 minted.
Other NGC-certified highlights include:
Roman Republic
- A Roman Republic AD 193-217 Julia Domna Gold Aureus graded NGC Ancients MS★, Strike 5/5 and Surface 4/5, with a starting price of € 15,000 (about $17,500 USD)
- A Roman Republic AD 193-211 Septimius Severus Gold Aureus graded NGC Ancients AU★, Strike 5/5 and Surface 5/5, with a starting price of € 10,000 (about $11,700 USD)
- A Roman Republic 27 10 BC-AD 14 Augustus Gold Aureus graded NGC Ancients AU, 5/5 Strike and 2/5 Surface with Fine Style, with a starting price of € 8,000 (about $9,400 USD)
- A Roman Imperatorial dated 44 BC Julius Caesar Gold Aureus graded NGC Ancients Ch XF, Strike 5/5 and Surface 4/5, with a starting price of € 5,000 (about $5,800 USD)
France
- A France 1851-A Gold 20 Francs graded NGC Proof 64+ Cameo, with a starting price of € 15,000 (about $17,500 USD)
- A France 1815-Dated MAZ-750 Gold Uniface Reverse Engraved Value & Date Proof 100 Francs graded NGC MS 63, with a starting price of € 10,000 (about $11,700 USD)
- A set of 4 medals France 1852-1870 graded NGC PF 61, MS 61, MS 64, MS 64 BN, with a starting price of € 10,000 (about $11,700 USD)
- A France 1896-A Gold 100 Francs graded NGC MS 62, with a starting price of € 8,000 (about $9,400 USD)
- A France 1815-Dated Maz-749a Gold Uniface Obverse Engraved Value & Date 5 Francs graded NGC MS 62, with a starting price of € 10,000 (about $11,700 USD)
UK
- A Great Britain 1831 BULL-2462 ESC-271 Crown graded NGC Proof 64, with a starting price of € 20,000 (about $23,400 USD)
- A Great Britain 1847 Gothic Type – Plain Edge BULL-2578 N/U Pure Silver Crown graded NGC Proof 64 Cameo, with a starting price of € 10,000 (about $11,700 USD)
Naples
- An Italy 1813 Naples & Sicily 5 Lire graded NGC MS 63, with a starting price of € 5,000 (about $5,800 USD)
Venice
- An Italy (1695) II Venice Silvestro Valier 4 Zecchini graded NGC XF 45, with a starting price of € 8,000 (about $9,400 USD)
Savoy House
- An Italy 1902-R Gold 20 Lire graded NGC MS 63*, with a starting price of € 50,000 (about $58,400 USD)
- An Italy 1821Eagle L Sardinia 80 Lire graded NGC MS 61, with a starting price of € 50,000 (about $58,400 USD)
- An Italy Undated Savoy FR-1074 8SD’Or graded NGC AU 58, with a starting price of € 30,000 (about $35,000 USD)
- An Italy 1786 Sardinia 5 Doppie graded NGC AU 55, with a starting price of € 25,000 (about $29,000 USD)
Mauritius
- An Isle De France 1810 Et Bonaparte 10 Livres graded NGC MS 62, with a starting price of € 5,000 (about $5,800 USD)
Malaysia
- A Malay 1810 Penang Copper Pattern 1 Cent graded NGC Proof 64, with a starting price of € 4,000 (about $4,700 USD)
