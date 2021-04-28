Two highlights of the May sale were minted in Mexico and Colombia

Rare vintage coins from Latin America are being offered in Sedwick’s Treasure, World, US Coin, and Paper Money Auction 29, which features a variety of rarities certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC). The sale is comprised of six sessions being held May 7-10, with online bidding currently underway.

One of the top lots is a Mexico 1730/28/5MO Royal 8 Reales graded NGC AU 58 and pedigreed as the Lazaro Plate coin (lot 287). Spanish coins were a popular currency circulated among American settlements. This is one of the last Royals that was struck before the introduction of the famed Pillar Dollar in 1732. It has an estimate of $35,000 to $70,000 USD.

The sale also includes a Colombia 1826 JF 4 Escudos graded NGC MS 64 and pedigreed to the Lissner Collection and Esmeralda Collection (lot 805). This high-grade example of the elusive one-year issue also has an estimate of $35,000 to $70,000.

Other NGC-certified highlights in the May sale include:

graded NGC AU 58+ (lot 1150) with an estimate of $30,000 to $60,000 A Colombia 1819 JF 8 Nueva Granada Reales graded NGC MS 64 (lot 832) with an estimate of $25,000 to $50,000

graded NGC AU 55 (lot 716) with an estimate of $20,000 to $40,000 An Ecuador 1844 MVA Quito 4 Reales graded NGC MS 65 and pedigreed to the Lissner Collection (lot 956) with an estimate of $20,000 to $40,000

graded NGC MS 63 and pedigreed to the 1715 Fleet (lot 27) with an estimate of $20,000 to $30,000 A Mexico 1607MO F Royal 8 Reales graded NGC XF Details (lot 279) with an estimate of $15,000 to $30,000

graded NGC VF Details (lot 291) with an estimate of $15,000 to $30,000 A Mexico 1713MO J Royal 4 Reales graded NGC XF Details (lot 292) with an estimate of $15,000 to $30,000

All estimates are provided by the auction house.

