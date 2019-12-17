Auction Highlights by David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions ……



Our Sunday Internet Auction #1096 offers another selection from the D.L. Hansen Collection as well as an electric toned half cent, a tied for finest Indian cent, an underrated Lincoln cent, a colorfully toned Bust quarter, a superb Barber quarter gem, a gorgeous Bust dollar, and a desirable Charlotte half eagle.

In all, there’s a vast selection of 350 New Items, featuring 80 coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection, 50 No Reserve Lots and 25 Vault Value Items.

We hope that you’ll enjoy viewing pieces that have once held a prominent spot in the Greatest Collection of U.S. Coins ever assembled, and we invite you to also become a part of numismatic history by purchasing coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection.

All lots will begin closing at 8 pm EST on Sunday, December 22.

Our first highlight coin is an 1840 1/2c PCGS/CAC Proof 66 BN (Restrike) ex: D.L. Hansen. Beautifully preserved gem proof. Razor-sharp strike and glossy brown surfaces that flash with neon tints of lime, indigo, and purple on both sides, it’s no wonder this coin was CAC approved. The Hansen Collection holds the finest known for the date, a PR64RB.

The second highlight coin is an 1805 25c PCGS/CAC MS63 ex: D.L. Hansen. Exceptional example! Satiny silver centers yield outwardly to deep purple rim toning. Rainbow bands apparent on the obverse to the left of liberty and show boldly on the reverse peripheral. Lovely eye appeal and strong details for the grade. The Hansen Collection number one set holds an MS64+ example for the date.

Our third highlight is a 1904 25c NGC MS67 *Star*. The finest graded for the date by NGC, this star-designated superb gem is of the utmost quality and eye appeal. Beautiful blue and amber tints fall into a pleasant golden center with an even more attractive reverse. This piece is absolutely amazing for the quality, with razor-sharp devices.

Some of the other highlights from this week’s auction include:

