Our Sunday Internet Auction #1096 offers another selection from the D.L. Hansen Collection as well as an electric toned half cent, a tied for finest Indian cent, an underrated Lincoln cent, a colorfully toned Bust quarter, a superb Barber quarter gem, a gorgeous Bust dollar, and a desirable Charlotte half eagle.
In all, there’s a vast selection of 350 New Items, featuring 80 coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection, 50 No Reserve Lots and 25 Vault Value Items.
We hope that you’ll enjoy viewing pieces that have once held a prominent spot in the Greatest Collection of U.S. Coins ever assembled, and we invite you to also become a part of numismatic history by purchasing coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection.
All lots will begin closing at 8 pm EST on Sunday, December 22.
Our first highlight coin is an 1840 1/2c PCGS/CAC Proof 66 BN (Restrike) ex: D.L. Hansen. Beautifully preserved gem proof. Razor-sharp strike and glossy brown surfaces that flash with neon tints of lime, indigo, and purple on both sides, it’s no wonder this coin was CAC approved. The Hansen Collection holds the finest known for the date, a PR64RB.
The second highlight coin is an 1805 25c PCGS/CAC MS63 ex: D.L. Hansen. Exceptional example! Satiny silver centers yield outwardly to deep purple rim toning. Rainbow bands apparent on the obverse to the left of liberty and show boldly on the reverse peripheral. Lovely eye appeal and strong details for the grade. The Hansen Collection number one set holds an MS64+ example for the date.
Our third highlight is a 1904 25c NGC MS67 *Star*. The finest graded for the date by NGC, this star-designated superb gem is of the utmost quality and eye appeal. Beautiful blue and amber tints fall into a pleasant golden center with an even more attractive reverse. This piece is absolutely amazing for the quality, with razor-sharp devices.
Some of the other highlights from this week’s auction include:
- 1866 1c PCGS MS66 RD
- 1867 1c PCGS Proof 65 RD
- 1908 1c PCGS Proof 66 RD CAM
- 1909-S VDB 1c PCGS MS65 RD (OGH)
- 1909-S Lincoln 1c PCGS MS67 RD
- 1914-D 1c PCGS/CAC MS65 BN
- 1868 2c PCGS Proof 66 RD
- 1918/7-D 5c PCGS/CAC AU50
- 1805 10c PCGS AU55 (4 Berries)
- 1916-D 10c PCGS/CAC F15
- 1878 20c PCGS/CAC Proof 62
- 1861-S 25c PCGS XF40
- 1904 25c NGC MS67 *Star*
- 1801 50c PCGS/CAC VF25
- 1861-O 50c PCGS/CAC XF45 (CSA Obverse)
- 1901-O 50c PCGS/CAC MS64
- 1904-S 50c PCGS XF40
- 1963 50c PCGS MS66 FBL
- 1796 $1 PCGS/CAC AU53 (Small Date, Small Letters)
- 1797 $1 PCGS/CAC VF35 (9×7 Stars, Large Letters)
- 1879-CC $1 PCGS MS60
- 1894 $1 PCGS/CAC MS63
- 1880 $1 PCGS Proof 64
- 1892 $1 PCGS Proof 64 CAM
- 1850-C $5 PCGS MS62
- 1852 $20 PCGS AU58+ (RPD FS-301)
- Minor Variety: 1854 $20 PCGS AU50 (Small Date, Repunched Date)
- 1882-S $20 PCGS MS62
- 1909-S/S $20 PCGS MS64 (RPM, FS-501)
There are many other David Lawrence Auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, December 22.
If you have any questions about coins in David Lawrence Auctions, or items for direct purchase, please call us at 800-776-0560, or send an email and we will get back to you immediately.
Thanks for browsing our inventory and participating in our auction!
