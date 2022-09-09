Sunday Auction #1239 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 475 total lots – including more than 50 Vault Values.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved classic coins in this week’s sale is a fascinating rare 1849 1c PCGS Proof 64 BN; a high-end 1920-S 25c NGC MS65 FH; an original 1795 Draped Bust $1 PCGS/CAC XF45+ (Off-Center Bust); a scarce Proof-only 1881 Trade$ PCGS/CAC Proof 64+ DCAM; a dynamically toned 1910-S $10 NGC MS64; and an exciting near-finest 1850-O $20 NGC/CAC AU55.

This week’s Sunday Auction also features a great lineup of NO RESERVE items. We have over 125 lots starting at $1 that are sure to sell in auction.

Highlights include an elusive 1877 1c NGC/CAC XF45; a gorgeous Gem 1914 5c PCGS/CAC Proof 66+; a scarce Proof 1936 5c PCGS/CAC Proof 67 (Satin); a better CC-Issue 1885-CC $1 PCGS/CAC MS65; a lustrous 1904-S $20 NGC/CAC MS64 (OH); and a rare gold CAC 1917 McKinley G$1 NGC/CAC MS65 *Gold CAC* (OH). View and bid on these and many more quality pieces here.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, September 18.

In addition to auction highlights like the classic coins above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: