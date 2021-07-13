Proof Civil War Date Gold, 1946 Walker Set All-Time Auction Records

By Ian Russell – President, GreatCollections.com ……



June was another very strong month at GreatCollections, with spirited bidding across all coin series and categories. The coin market has enjoyed a significant lift over the past few months, with new serious collectors entering the market. Incidentally, it’s not just the high-end coin market increasing, even common date Morgan dollars and sub-$500 coins have seen solid increases as well.

GreatCollections sold an impressive number of important collections and single coins during June, and this list counts down what I consider the top 10. Of course, there were many more than just 10 top coins, so my apologies to the coins that missed the cut. All of the coins we auctioned are included in our extensive Coin Auction Archive, which now contains over 900,000 certified coin prices, easily searchable by coin series, date, and grade.

Take a look at the top 10 below, starting with the unique pattern from King Farouk’s Collection. This pattern had been thought lost over the past 40 years but was rediscovered sitting in an old-time West Coast collection of patterns.

I hope you find this list of coins interesting and useful. We plan on publishing this out each month highlighting the special coins we had the privilege to auction.

Recently re-discovered, this unique pattern in nickel was once part of the famed Farouk Collection.

Sold for $20,813 (incl Buyer’s Fee) (43 Bids)

This finest known 1971 Ike dollar attracted 75 bids and realized almost $20,000 on June 13 at GreatCollections.

Sold for $19,187 (incl Buyer’s Fee) (75 Bids)

The single-finest graded at PCGS and NGC, and also CAC-approved.

Sold for $50,625 (incl Buyer’s Fee) (90 Bids)

With an NGC Price Guide value of just $340, this attractively toned commemorative sold for 20x Price Guide as part of the Neon Lights Collection.

Sold for $7,031 (incl Buyer’s Fee) (57 Bids)

The Chinese market continues to gain momentum as evidenced by the key date 1/2 oz. 1998 Panda issue sold by GreatCollections on June 27.

Sold for $12,375 (incl Buyer’s Fee) (29 Bids)

The single-finest graded, CAC-approved.

Sold for $54,563 (incl Buyer’s Fee) (55 Bids)

The American Silver Eagle series is one of the most popular to collect – and the 1994 Silver Eagle in Mint State is a key issue.

Sold for $11,505 (incl Buyer’s Fee) (35 Bids)

This coin was discovered in early 2021 in a coin dealer’s junk box, before being graded by PCGS and approved by CAC.

Sold for $104,625 (incl Buyer’s Fee) (57 Bids)

A superb $10 Proof issue, the finest known with CAC approval.

Sold for $298,125 (incl Buyer’s Fee) (30 Bids)

GreatCollections set an all-time record for a 1940s Walking Liberty with the auction of this 1946 half dollar struck in Philadelphia.

Sold for $149,063 (incl Buyer’s Fee) (95 Bids)

* * *

We are always looking for quality coins and banknotes for future GreatCollections auctions. Consign today by visiting www.greatcollections.com/selling or calling 1-800-442-6467.

Upcoming Shows

GreatCollections will be attending the ANA’s World’s Fair of Money from Monday, August 9 through Friday, August 13 at tables 400, 402, and 404. For more information about the Wass Molitor $20 Gold, contact Ian Russell at 1-800-442-6467. We will also be attending the Summer FUN Show and the PCGS Member’s Only Show in July.

About GreatCollections

GreatCollections is an auction house for certified coins and paper money, as well as coins approved by CAC, handling coin/banknote transactions from start to finish. For sellers, GreatCollections offers professional imaging for each coin/note, cash advances as appropriate, extensive marketing, and other individualized services generally not available with other auction houses and websites, freeing the seller to do nothing except collect the proceeds of the sale. Buyers benefit by entrusting a venue whose principals have years of numismatic experience and whose reputations in the industry are impeccable. Ian Russell, Owner/President of GreatCollections, is a member of the prestigious PNG (#785) and Life Member of the American Numismatic Association (ANA), while the company is an authorized submitter to PCGS, CAC, and member of the National Auctioneers Association. Calif. Auctioneer Bond #106582267.

