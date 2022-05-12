Numismatic Americana Offered by Early American History Auctions

Many Unique and Finest Known Historic Numismatic Rarities to be Sold at Auction Saturday, May 14, 2022

The most significant and consequential specialized Numismatic and Fiscal History auction event Early American History Auctions has offered in over two decades is on tap to close Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 9:00 AM Pacific Time / Noon Eastern.

This auction is currently available for viewing over the Early American History Auctions website. This auction is also supplemented with potential bidders from several other well-known third-party international auction platforms. Collectors will find 336 Lots of extraordinary American rarities, including many historic Colonial Coins and Colonial and Continental Congress issued Currency Notes offered.

Many auction lots presented are Unique, Previously Unlisted, Finest Known, and/or Finest Certified examples.

An overview of this auction starts out with historic prominent early American persons and signers, all related to Colonial American Fiscal history. The following Colonial and Continental Currency sections are replete with major rarities. Several lots contain the actual Illustration Plate Notes shown in the foremost reference book “Bible” in this field, being Eric P. Newman’s The Early Paper Money of America. Too numerous to mention, interested collectors should preview this auction online.

Just to mention a few noteworthy examples:

(7) Georgia Currency note rarities; the Unique Serial Number “1” Maryland Colonial $1 note April 10, 1774 issue; the Unique and Finest Known “1714 redated to 1716” Massachusetts Bay “Tall” note; (6) Revolutionary War Currency lots Engraved by silversmith Paul Revere; a 1746 Benjamin Franklin printed Colonial New Jersey note; a 1737 historic “Freedom of the Press” printer John Peter Zenger printed New York Currency note; a remarkable complete Uncut Double Sheet of (20) April 10, 1774 Pennsylvania Paper Money notes; there are (15) wonderful scarce Colonial and Revolutionary War era notes on the Colony of South Carolina; (17) Virginia Colonial notes; and (2) highly important “Vermont Calls For Justice” February 1781 notes, including One of only Two known Three Pound denomination notes available to collectors and the Finest Certified by PCGS graded Very Fine-35.

The First American issued Silver Indian Peace Medal known as the “Treaty of Easton” or “Duffield” Medal will highlight a major collection offering of (15) Indian Peace Medals, including five exceedingly rare examples presented in Silver to major Chiefs. A collection of 1789 George Washington Inaugural Buttons with a dozen different major design types are offered, plus (19) Civil War issued United States Encased Postage Stamps and Postage Envelopes, (5) Civil War “Dog Tags” and a dozen historic Colonial and Revolutionary War Era military Guns and Swords round out this auction.

Additional related fields of numismatic collecting are represented including Black History, Obsolete Currency, Historical Medals, Political Americana, and much more!

Collectors and interested persons who would like a Complimentary Emailed Copy of this May 14th Auction Catalog, please send us your email address and contact information to [email protected].

For additional information about this auction or to consign to future EAHA sales, please contact Dana Linett at (858) 759-3290 or email [email protected]. Auction Website: www.EarlyAmerican.com.

