Heritage Auction’s mid-October sales of US coins are in the book, and when everything was complete, every lot in both auctions sold, and more than $10 million USD in coins found their ways to new owners.
October 14-17 saw an auction of the collection of long-time dealer Maurice Storck raise in excess of $3.7 million, while a second auction held October 15-18 brought more than $6.3 million to its delighted consignors.
All sale prices include a 20% Buyer’s Premium.
The Storck collection was highlighted by a 1795 13 Leaves Eagle graded MS61 by PCGS, which sold for $162,000. This coin is the BD-2 variety, the scarcer of the two “available” varieties of this highly desirable date. As a Mint-State example of the first issue of the series, it stands as a goal for advanced type collectors, and the high eye appeal, along with the CAC endorsement of the assigned grade, made for an outstanding result.
This collection provided plenty of other highlights, including:
- 1882-CC $20 MS63 PCGS. Sold for: $96,000
- 1795 $1 Flowing Hair, Three Leaves, B-5, BB-27, R.1, MS62 PCGS. Sold for: $90,000
- 1839 P$1 Name Omitted, Judd-104 Restrike, Pollock-116, R.3, PR64+ PCGS CAC. Sold for: $81,000
- 1861-O $20 AU58 PCGS. Sold for: $78,000
- 1796 25C B-2, AU58+ PCGS. Sold for: $78,000
The October 15-18 Signature Auction saw numerous outstanding results, including a 1794 silver dollar that sold for $84,000. The United States Mint first manufactured silver dollars in 1794 to the tune of a mere 1,758 coins, and owning one is a goal for the many collectors of the immensely popular silver dollar series. This example, assigned a VF Details grade by PCGS due to an old tooling, fills the bill nicely.
Other notable results from this Heritage auction include:
- 1907 $10 Rolled Rim AU58 NGC. Sold for: $81,000
- 1895 $2 1/2 PR69 Ultra Cameo NGC. Sold for: $75,000
- 1875 $2 1/2 PR64 Cameo NGC CAC. Sold for: $66,000
- 1921-S 50C MS64 NGC CAC. Sold for: $63,000
- 1937 50C PR68 PCGS CAC. Sold for: $60,000
