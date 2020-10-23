Heritage Auction’s mid-October sales of US coins are in the book, and when everything was complete, every lot in both auctions sold, and more than $10 million USD in coins found their ways to new owners.

October 14-17 saw an auction of the collection of long-time dealer Maurice Storck raise in excess of $3.7 million, while a second auction held October 15-18 brought more than $6.3 million to its delighted consignors.

All sale prices include a 20% Buyer’s Premium.

The Storck collection was highlighted by a 1795 13 Leaves Eagle graded MS61 by PCGS, which sold for $162,000. This coin is the BD-2 variety, the scarcer of the two “available” varieties of this highly desirable date. As a Mint-State example of the first issue of the series, it stands as a goal for advanced type collectors, and the high eye appeal, along with the CAC endorsement of the assigned grade, made for an outstanding result.

This collection provided plenty of other highlights, including:

The October 15-18 Signature Auction saw numerous outstanding results, including a 1794 silver dollar that sold for $84,000. The United States Mint first manufactured silver dollars in 1794 to the tune of a mere 1,758 coins, and owning one is a goal for the many collectors of the immensely popular silver dollar series. This example, assigned a VF Details grade by PCGS due to an old tooling, fills the bill nicely.

Other notable results from this Heritage auction include:

