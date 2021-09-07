Over $31 million USD in United States coins and Americana was sold in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries August 2021 ANA Auction, contributing to over $50 million in prices realized across all product categories. Hosted from Griffin Studios, Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ state-of-the-art auction venue in Costa Mesa, California, this sale set a record as the most valuable ANA sale in the firms nearly 90-year history.

This record-setting auction was fueled by numerous individual records across all categories of United States coinage, highlighted by the $7.68 million Proof-68 (PCGS) Childs-Pogue 1804 Class I silver dollar, the single finest example of the “King of American Coins”. This rarity is now the fifth-most-valuable United States coin ever sold and also the second-most-valuable U.S. silver dollar of any design, ranking behind only the 1794 Flowing Hair dollar sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries in their 2013 sale.

An exceptional, newly discovered 1794 Flowing Hair dollar earned the second strongest price of the August sale at $840,000. Other top performers include the Mickley-Norweb 1827 Original quarter that brought $588,000; a near-Gem 1796 Draped Bust dollar that realized $456,000; a Mint State 1796 Stars quarter eagle that sold for the same amount; and the Norweb 1796 Draped Bust half dollar that earned $312,000.

These individual treasures were offered alongside an array of sophisticated collections that include some of the greatest rarities of the Guide Book of United States Coins (the “Red Book“). The Castle Pines Collection was one of the most important cabinets of United States gold coins sold in recent years, spanning the earliest issues of 1795 through the final official releases in 1932. Outstanding results from this collection include a Gem Proof 1913 double eagle that earned $336,000, setting a record as the most valuable Proof Saint-Gaudens With Motto double eagle. In addition, a Gem Proof 1896 Liberty Head double eagle set a record for the issue at $228,000.

A virtually unprecedented offering of Jefferson nickels from the George “Buddy” Byers Buckeye Collection brought over $583,000 and set several records in the process, including $33,600 realized by a Gem Full Steps 1969-D nickel and $8,400 earned by a Proof-69 DCAM (PCGS) 1959 nickel.

The Silver Springs Collection showcased the most popular series from the late 19th and early 20th centuries and was highlighted by $44,400 realized by a Gem Red 1872 Indian cent and $26,400 realized by a Superb Gem Proof 1901 Morgan dollar.

A comprehensive selection of Liberty Seated coins, Barber coins, and early half dollars was presented from the Lincoln Square Collection. Highlights included an AU-50 1823/2 quarter from the Eliasberg Collection that realized $96,000, and a MS-61 (PCGS OGH) 1878-S Liberty Seated half dollar that brought $108,000.

The Collection of a Southern Gentleman offered an incredible parade of Territorial gold coinage issued by the Bechtler family of North Carolina, with outstanding results led by an AU-55 (PCGS) CAC K-15 (R-7) Bechtler $5 that brought $40,800 and a MS-62 (NGC) K-13 (R-6) Bechtler $2.50 that sold for $28,800.

The Oregon Collection presented an expansive selection of California Fractional Gold coins that covered nearly 70 distinct Breen-Gillio varieties and featured many of the finest known examples. Records were set by the 1854 Octagonal 25 cents BG-103 that brought $90,000 and the unique 1854-DERI Octagonal $1 BG-529A that realized $57,600.

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries August auction also featured duplicates from the record-setting Lulu Collection of Walking Liberty Half Dollars Short Set that realized nearly $1 million in the firm’s June 2021 Auction. The August offering represented an accomplished collection on its own and included such rarities as a 1942 half dollar graded MS-68 (PCGS) that earned $25,200 and a 1943-S graded MS-67+ (PCGS) CAC that brought $50,400.

Numismatic Americana also performed exceptionally in the Stack’s Bowers August ANA sale, capped by a magnificent “1818” Congressional gold medal awarded to William Henry Harrison that sold for $600,000, setting a new record as the most valuable U.S. Mint medal. A 1784 Franklin Winged Genius bronze medal also set a record at $48,000, surpassing what a silver example brought in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries November 2019 sale.

This $50 million in overall prices realized, including $31 million in U.S. coins, represents an increase of 70% above the firm’s 2019 ANA sale results and more than double the total realized in August 2020.

* * *

