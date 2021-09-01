Over $4.7 million USD in United States Currency was sold in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries August 2021 ANA Auction, contributing to over $50 million in prices realized across all product categories.

Hosted from Griffin Studios, Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ state-of-the-art auction venue in Costa Mesa, California, this sale set a record as the most valuable ANA sale in the firm’s nearly 90-year history. It was also the firm’s first Showcase Auction of U.S. Currency since their record-setting sale in March of this year, and bidders were waiting with great anticipation.

The standout highlight of the sale was a Fr. 345d 1880 $500 Silver Certificate graded PMG Fine 15 – the only privately available example of the catalog number – that realized $504,000. It had been off the market since its last public auction sale in 2006.

Other exceptional rarities from the August sale included a rare uncut sheet of $5 notes from Macon, Georgia that realized nearly twice the high estimate at $156,000, a uniquely styled and exceedingly rare American Bank Note Company presentation frame of Proof U.S. and World banknotes that earned $108,000, and an incredible solid serial number 9 1995 $10 BEP 12-piece set that brought $90,000.

These treasures were offered alongside an array of sophisticated collections that included some of the greatest rarities of the Friedberg reference.

Part II of the Tarzan Collection offered an impressive selection of rare large and small size type notes. Highlights from this cabinet included a Fr. 187j 1880 $1,000 Legal Tender Note graded Very Fine 30 by PMG that sold for $144,000, and a Fr. 2221-E 1934 $5,000 Richmond Federal Reserve Note graded AU 58 EPQ by PMG that brought $156,000.

An exceptional group of high-end Demand Notes, Legal Tender Notes, and Silver Certificates were presented from the Silver Springs Collection, and featured such incredible highlights as a Fr. 2 1861 $5 Demand Note graded PMG Extremely Fine 40 that realized $18,600, a Fr. 119 1901 $10 Legal Tender Note graded PCGS Currency Gem New 66 PPQ that sold for $11,400, and a Fr. 282 1923 $5 Silver Certificate certified PMG Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ that earned $10,800.

The Cape May Collection offered an unprecedented selection of Colonial and National Bank Notes of New Jersey, fittingly highlighted by a Cape May $10 1902 Plain Back graded PCGS Banknote Very Fine 25 that realized $5,040.

Stack's Bowers Galleries is now accepting consignments to their November Showcase Auction through September 21, while their monthly Collector's Choice Online (CCO) Auctions always offer a convenient venue for a quick sale at strong prices.


