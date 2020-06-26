Over $5 Million Realized in Stack’s Bowers June 2020 Santa Ana Auction

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries June 2020 Auction continued the trend of exceptional prices realized recently demonstrated in their March Santa Ana and May Hong Kong auctions. Over $5 million USD was realized in the June sale across United States coins, tokens, and medals, achieving 114% of the pre-sale estimate on sold lots (all prices listed include the buyer’s fee).

Strong demand for high-end gold coinage reflected continued growth in this collecting area, while Numismatic Americana also saw incredible strength, earning over 50% above pre-sale estimates in Internet-Only Session Three.

With such strong results in their June sale, Stack’s Bowers Galleries is anticipating considerable interest in their upcoming August 2020 Auction, which will be posted online for viewing and bidding in early July.

Stack’s Bowers Auction highlights

Session One opened with Numismatic Americana and continued with colonial coins and United States federal coins from cents through half dollars.

A Mint State 1824/4 O-110 Capped Bust half dollar featuring Washington and Lafayette countermarks realized $26,400. An 1826 Erie Canal Completion medal in silver, attributed as HK-1000 and graded Specimen-62 by PCGS sold for $9,000, while a lovely MS-64 (PCGS) CAC Feuchtwanger three cents brought $10,200.

Featured among the colonial coins in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries June 2020 auction was the Q. David Bowers Collection of Vermont Coppers. The highlight of this presentation was a 1786 RR-9, Bressett 7-F Baby Head copper in AU-53 (PCGS) that was bid to $28,800.

Prices were also strong as the sale moved into United States federal coins where a spectacular 1862 Indian cent graded MS-68 by PCGS sold for $50,400. A Proof 1869 two-cent piece, the finest graded by PCGS at Proof 67 RD, realized $43,200.

Among silver coins, quarter dollars came to the fore as an 1823/2 Browning-1 in EF-45 (PCGS) broke the $100,000 mark at $102,000, and a 1913-S Barber in MS-66+ (PCGS) with CAC approval brought $34,800.

Gold coins were the highlight of Session Two as an 1801 Capped Bust Right $10 eagle graded EF-45 by PCGS was bid to $42,000, just slightly outdone by an 1883 Liberty Head eagle in Proof-64 Ultra Cameo (NGC) that sold for $43,200.

An MS-66+ (PCGS) example of the ever-popular Wire Rim MCMVII High Relief $20 double eagle realized $96,000.

A 1911 double eagle featuring the lower relief Arabic Numerals version of the Saint-Gaudens design and graded MS-66+ by PCGS and with CAC approval brought $40,800.

Large gold coins continued to shine as an MS-64 (PCGS) CAC Octagonal 1915-S Panama-Pacific Exposition $50 soared to $90,000.

Among error coins, a 2000 Lincoln cent overstruck on a 2000 Sacagawea dollar, graded MS-66 by PCGS and from the Q. David Bowers Collection, realized $38,400.

* * *

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries June Santa Ana Auction illustrated once again the firm’s commitment to presenting high-quality sales that feature items across varied collecting areas and in many price ranges. Complete prices realized can be found at StacksBowers.com/Pages/CatalogLibrary. The remainder of their 2020 auction schedule includes public auction sales of U.S. and World coins and paper money in August, Asian and World coins in October, and U.S. coins and paper money in November, in addition to monthly Collectors Choice Online Auctions.

For more information about participating in an upcoming event, visit StacksBowers.com, call 800-458-4646, or email info@stacksbowers.com.