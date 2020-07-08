Park Avenue Numismatics Internet Auctions to Launch July 2020

Park Avenue Numismatics President and CEO Bob Green recently announced that the company will launch its Internet Auction platform on July 31, 2020.

“Over the last several months, it’s become apparent that coin shows as we know it may phase out and we want to continue offering customers and colleagues the opportunity to conduct business and buy great rarities. If they (our customers) can’t come to us, we will come to them,” said Green. “We are pioneers who started selling numismatic coins on the internet in 1995 and we are familiar with the auction process having participated in auctions since we opened our doors in 1988. This new phase of our business development will complement our services and give our clients yet another platform to buy and sell PCGS and NGC certified rare coins. We have many thousands of loyal buyers nationwide and abroad who we know will be excited to bid in our sales.”

Commenting further, Green said:

“We won’t try to reinvent the wheel and customers are now used to bidding online for PCGS- and NGC-certified rarities. This new venture will offer added value in many ways expanding consumer options in a market that has already been established by some of the larger auction firms in the space. What it has lacked is personalized service at both ends of a transaction – for the customer who is buying just as much as for the consignor who is selling. Park Avenue Internet Auctions will be run like a world-class rare coin business with a team of professionals focused on customer service and the user experience.”

Initially, Park Avenue Internet Auctions will be conducted monthly with plans for expansion.in the future. Bidding will be in industry standard increments and the Park Avenue staff will manage all pre- and post-auction duties, including preparation of listings, and expedited delivery of successful lots sold post auction.

“I think our customers will support us very enthusiastically as we have a proven track record spanning more than three decades of customer service related transactions of rare coins, as well as, the excitement of bidding on our new platform which has been developed for the best user experience available. We’ve been around a while and have tried all the other auction sites and we believe collectors will find the experience refreshing.

Green said, “Over the years we’ve worked one-on-one with our clients, securing some of the finest rarities the rare coin market had to offer. We’re certainly not the new kid on the block, and with technology like smart phones, tablets and apps, we felt the time was right for us to expand our business. Rare coins are in strong demand right now. The concept of an auction related business has been on my mind for quite some time and I’m delighted to present our new Park Avenue Internet Auction services to the rare coins community.”

“Our customers have hired us to act as auction consignment agents as well as buying agents in other auction firm’s sales for decades, and now they’ll have the opportunity to work directly with us to sell their rare coins to our satisfied buyers and get great terms in which to do so.”

Park Avenue Numismatics Internet Auctions will launch its new operation with its first auction scheduled on July 31, 2020 offering some remarkable rarities confirmed for consignment to the event. A preview of auction lots will post on or about July 15, 2020, prior to the start of the sale.

Interested consignors can contact the Park Avenue Auction Department at 1-877-735 COIN (1-877-735-2646) to discuss consignment rates and terms available.

Bidders can register to participate at auction.parkavenumis.com

