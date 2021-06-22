Part II of Mike Coltrane Collection of US Paper Money From Heritage Auctions Open for Bidding

The first installment of The Mike Coltrane Collection in November 2020 was enthusiastically received, which came as no surprise to us here at Heritage Auctions.

Mike collected for four decades, with many of his notes never having appeared before at public sale. Furthermore, he has been universally well-liked and respected within the hobby, both as a man of exceptional ethics and as a genuinely nice person, and especially so by anyone who has had the privilege of doing business with Mike over that time period. This Part 2 Signature auction promises another exciting occasion filled with rarities, high-quality notes, and reasonably priced collector favorites.

Mike’s many years of dedication, determination, and diligence resulted in a world-class collection. The continuing assemblage of notes offered here further chronicles American financial history and commemorates the artists and engravers who created the designs enhancing our paper currency.

The Mike Coltrane Collection ranges from Colonial notes to our modern small-size currency. The Collection primarily comprises United States Federal issues, commencing with the currency issued during the War of 1812. This chapter of Mike’s collection, unequaled by anything ever offered at public auction, concludes with further extreme rarities, proofs, sheets, and the unique Savannah Agency $10 triple-signature note. The exceptional selection continues with Large Size Type Notes, National Bank Notes, Fractional Currency, Small Size issues, and related fiscal material. Every lot will be sold unreserved.

This Part 2 Signature Auction has more highlights than we can list, so we suggest taking the time to thoroughly review the exciting offerings. A few of the items are listed below:

This auction is now open for bidding, with Live Sessions scheduled for June 24-25 at Currency.HA.com.

