Heritage Auctions has opened the third offering from the Donald G. Partrick Collection for bidding online now. Covering Hard Times and Merchant Tokens, this collection boasts over 800 lots of 19th-century tokens minted up to about the start of the Civil War, including, numerous extremely rare pieces, as might be expected from a collection of the quality of Mr. Partrick’s.

Bidding in this auction concludes with a live session scheduled for December 6 at 6 PM CT.

Already attracting a great deal of attention is a beautiful, sharply struck 1837 Feuchtwanger three-cent piece, Low-119. HT-265A, graded MS65 Deep Prooflike by NGC. Low-119 is by far the scarcer of the two varieties of this token, with perhaps six examples known. Although dated 1837, the prevalent belief today is that this very rare variety was produced in the early 1860s. It is properly termed a “novodel” as no originals were minted in 1837. A stunning Gem Deep Prooflike example, this token displays fully mirrored light gray surfaces that contrast with the lustrous devices.

Just a few of the other notable tokens in this auction are:

Bid on the outstanding tokens in this auction of the Donald G. Partrick Collection through December 6 at Coins.HA.com.