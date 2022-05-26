PCGS Registry Set Mexican Gold 50 Peso Collection at David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction #1224 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 500 total lots – including more than 20 Vault Values and 75 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a popular first-year 1857 Flying Eagle 1c PCGS/CAC MS66; a tied-for-finest 1884 5c PCGS MS67+; a rare CC-Mint 1872-CC 10c PCGS XF45; a desirable 1871-CC $1 NGC XF40; a low-mintage 1861 $3 NGC MS62+; and a scarce 1808 $5 NGC MS63.

Also featured in this week’s Sunday Auction is the Mexico Gold 50 Peso Collection! This is the #3 PCGS Registry Set of Mexican Gold 50 Pesos – all 17 pieces are running with NO RESERVE. This is your chance to add a true registry-quality Mexican gold 50P to your collection.

Highlights include a scarce first-year Mexico: 1921 Gold 50 Peso PCGS MS65 (KM-481); a tied-for-finest-known Mexico: 1922 Gold 50 Peso PCGS MS65 (KM-481); an attractive Mexico: 1924 Gold 50 Peso PCGS MS64 (KM-481); a high-end Gem Mexico: 1925 Gold 50 Peso PCGS MS65+ (KM-481); a well-preserved Mexico: 1928 Gold 50 Peso PCGS MS65 (KM-481); and a conditionally rare Mexico: 1944 Gold 50 Peso PCGS MS66 (KM-481).

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, June 5.

* * *

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

In addition to auction highlights like the Barber dimes above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: