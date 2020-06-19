The Charles R. Pease Collection, Part IV

The latest Heritage Auctions Month-Long currency auction features the fourth offering from The Charles R. Pease Collection. We have previously offered two portions of this collection in our Signature auctions, and this is the second specialized Month-Long auction to consist entirely of material from this collection.

Charles R. Pease collected Proof Obsoletes from across the country. All told, there were more than 3500 notes, with almost no duplication.

This auction is open for bidding now, with a live session scheduled for 7PM CT on June 28. Additional offerings from this collection will continue into 2021.

A sampling of the fascinating material in this auction includes notes such as:

Early Copper and Colonials Monthly Auction Open for Bidding

The next month-long auction of US coins features colonial coinage – those coins minted in and for the US before the advent of the United States Mint. Internet bidding is already open, with the live session scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, at 5PM CT, exclusively through Heritage Live.

A coin that has attracted early attention is the 1766 Pitt halfpenny, graded MS61 by NGC. Pitt tokens celebrating the British statesman were struck in two denominations, farthings (very rare) and halfpennies (the usual variety). Halfpennies are seldom seen in Mint State grades, and this one will be prized by whomever places the high bid.

A few of the additional offerings in this auction include:

Heritage Relocates World Headquarters to New, 160,000 Square-Foot Campus

Heritage has moved its global headquarters into a new state-of-the-art, 160,000-square foot facility and multi-purpose campus, befitting its status as the largest auction house founded in America.

As of June 1, Heritage Auctions’ global headquarters is now located at 2801 W. Airport Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75261, which is adjacent to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and in its foreign trade zone. Transwestern Principal Nora Hogan facilitated the move, with additional support from Principal Robert Deptula and Vice President Jordan Wade. Mark Hayes with HPI Real Estate Services and Investments represented the landlord, Bandera Ventures.

The new headquarters, less than 30 minutes from both downtown Dallas and Fort Worth, is twice the size of Heritage’s longtime home at 3500 Maple Avenue, and now consolidates its three separate Dallas locations under a single roof. The single-story complex spans the length of nearly three football fields.

Nearly 450 of Heritage’s more than 600 employees will occupy its new headquarters.

In the works for more than a year, this consolidation is the most significant expansion in the firm’s history, and comes at just the right moment.

Heritage is already renowned as the world’s largest collectibles auction house – a global leader in coins, comic books, sports and entertainment memorabilia, among 40 categories. In recent years, however, the company has made dramatic and significant expansions into the realms of fine art, fine and rare jewelry and timepieces, luxury handbags, rare wines and historic nature and science artifacts. The move to the expansive new facility will increase operational efficiencies and allow Heritage to better serve its more than one million clients, both buyers and consigners from across the globe.

The new headquarters features an 8,000 square foot gallery showroom for invitational art exhibitions and events, such as collectibles shows.

“We are excited to now be in the middle of Dallas-Fort Worth near one of the world’s largest airports,” said CEO and Co-Founder Steve Ivy. “This location and facility will better serve all of our clients, including bidders and consignors who visit our showrooms or consign with us.”

“After reviewing all available options, Heritage Auctions decided to start with a clean slate under one location that still allows for superior worldwide customer service to clients,” said Nora Hogan. “Located at the intersection of two major highways, this space allows Heritage to easily serve out-of-town clients as well as DFW residents who need appraisals. This location also allows them to serve the metroplex while keeping a Dallas address, which is where the company started and is considered an integral part of the Heritage legacy.”