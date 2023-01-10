By Jeremy Bostwick – Senior Numismatist & Cataloger, Stack’s Bowers ……

The annual Stack’s Bowers Galleries auction held in conjunction with the New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC) always serves as a showcase for premier ancient and world coins, with our January 2023 sale an exceptional example. The auction’s voluminous offerings are available for viewing and bidding online at StacksBowers.com.

Even among such great offerings, however, one ancient coin stands out as a fabled reliquary from antiquity sought by collectors for centuries.

Due to its rather large size for an ancient silver coin (larger than a half dollar and about twice as thick), the Dekadrachm denomination allowed its engraver to create powerful, evocative designs that stretched the limits of what late fifth century BCE artistry and minting techniques would allow. Chief among the celebrated engravers of the time was the artist Kimon, whose realistic and creative flair made his work celebrated not only contemporaneously but also for the two-plus millennia that would follow. So proud of his work on some issues, Kimon rather boldly signed his dies and thus the resulting coins that would be struck from them.

In our January auction, one such signed Kimon Dekadrachm will be offered, bringing with it a deep cabinet tone and exceptional centering, along with a pedigree dating to 1922 as well as a citation in the highly useful and informative die study of the artist published in 1941 by Jongkees. This example is graded by NGC as Extremely Fine and of Fine Style, and with a strike designation of 5/5 and a surface designation of 4/5. It will assuredly top the want list of many a connoisseur, just as it must have in previous auction appearances over the last century. A powerful and iconic specimen with a storied past, this enchanting example will serve as a monumental highlight of the sale.

