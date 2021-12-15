Post-Christmas Auction Now Live From David Lawrence Rare Coins

Also, DLRC Gift Certificates now available in any amount over $25

Sunday Auction #1201 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 500 total lots – including more than 100 Vault Values and 125 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a key date Gem 1886 5c PCGS MS66; a rare overdate 1914/3 5c PCGS/CAC MS64 (OGH); a lustrous and desirable 1926-S 25c NGC MS63 FH; a scarce Walking Liberty 1919 50c PCGS/CAC MS65; and an underrated S-Mint 1879-S $20 PCGS MS62.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, December 26.

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: