Proof Barber Quarters From Hansen Collection at David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction #1216 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 650 total lots – including more than 20 Vault Values and over 175 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a richly lustrous 1867 2c PCGS MS66 RD; a registry Gem 1931-S 5c NGC MS67; a Civil War-era 1863 50c PCGS/CAC MS65+; an extremely desirable 1832 $2 1/2 PCGS AU50; a near-finest known 1873 $20 PCGS MS64 (Open 3); and a scarce issue 1908 $20 PCGS MS65 (Motto).

Also featured in this week’s Sunday Auction is a collection of Proof Barber Quarters recently deaccessioned from the D.L. Hansen Collection. Each piece is stunning and worthy of a place in another high-end registry cabinet.

Highlights include a first-year Proof 1892 25c PCGS/CAC Proof 67+ DCAM ex: D.L. Hansen; a stunningly original 1897 25c PCGS/CAC Proof 68 ex: D.L. Hansen; a tied for finest non-cameo 1898 25c PCGS Proof 68 ex: D.L. Hansen; a registry-quality 1911 25c PCGS/CAC Proof 68 ex: D.L. Hansen; a beautiful and colorful 1913 25c PCGS/CAC Proof 68 ex: D.L. Hansen; and a low mintage 1914 25c PCGS Proof 67+ CAM ex: D.L. Hansen.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, April 10.

* * *

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

In addition to auction highlights like the Proof Barber Quarters above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: