Proof Large Cent Featured in Stack's Bowers August 2022 Showcase Auction

By Christopher Maisano – Numismatist, Stack's Bower Galleries



Offerings of early copper Proofs are always exciting, and the choice 1841 large cent that is featured in the Stack’s Bowers August Global Showcase Auction certainly lives up to the highest expectations. This lovely example displays mingled chestnut, golden-tan and rose toning on both sides. The fields are moderately reflective and the devices modestly frosty.

The 1841 large cent in Proof is considered one of the more available dates of the era in that format, but the PCGS website suggests that just 20 to 30 examples are known. The coin is elusive in the numismatic marketplace, making this an important opportunity for advanced large cent specialists.

Proof coins of 1841 remain somewhat of an enigma. The 1841 copper cent, as offered here, exists in larger Proof numbers than the years immediately preceding and following. Numismatic writer Q. David Bowers has contemplated whether on March 4, 1841, at the inauguration of President William Henry Harrison, some special events were held that merited the distribution of Proof coins to dignitaries and others. In numerous years of searching, Bowers has not found any account in contemporary newspapers, yet perhaps the answer to why there were higher production numbers lies somewhere.

This intriguing beauty will make a fine addition to an impressive cabinet of coppers when it crosses the block in our August Global Showcase Auction.

