Proof V Nickel, Barber Half Dollar Collections at David Lawrence Rare Coin Auction

Our Sunday Internet Auction #1120 consists of over 400 brand NEW coins plus over 35 Vault Values and 60 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale is full of incredible NGC-, PCGS- and CAC-approved items including a crisp 1858 Flying Eagle 1c PCGS MS66 (Large Letters), a popular 1882-CC $1 PCGS MS67, a frosty 1856-S G$1 PCGS MS61 (Type 2), boldly contrasted 1888 $3 NGC/CAC Proof 63 CAM, and a gorgeously reflective 1847 $5 PCGS MS64.

This week we are also proud to offer the Victorious Proof V-Nickel Collection and a complete collection of Barber Proof Half Dollars.

Our first highlight coin is an 1883 5c PCGS Proof 67 (No Cents). With a mintage of just 5,219 coins struck, this is a scarce, one-year type coin that is very popular in Proof format.

The second highlight is a 1906 5c PCGS/CAC Proof 67. This CAC-approved stunner comes from a mintage of only 1,725 coins struck in Proof format.

Our third highlight is a 1909 50c PCGS/CAC Proof 64. This low-mintage Proof issue of just 650 coins has been CAC-approved for quality and eye appeal.

Be sure to review all of these exquisite pieces before the auction closes on Sunday, June 7.

Some of the other highlights include:

There are many other David Lawrence Auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, June 7.

If you have any questions about coins in David Lawrence Auctions, or items for direct purchase, please call us at 800-776-0560, or send an email and we will get back to you immediately.

Thanks for browsing and participating in our auction!

