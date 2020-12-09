Quarter Eagle Gold Coins Highlight Latest David Lawrence Rare Coins Auction

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Internet Auctions ……



Auction #1148 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features 325 coins – including 56 items from the Tantalizing $2 1/2 Gold Collection plus 40 Vault Values and over 50 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale also showcases a variety of other incredible PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items including a virtually flawless 1923 10c PCGS MS68 FB, a boldly struck 1879-CC Morgan dollar PCGS/CAC MS64, a low-mintage 1928 $1 PCGS MS66 ex: Linda Gail, a wonderfully bright 1849-D G$1 PCGS MS63, a lustrous 1858 $10 PCGS AU53, and a highly elusive SS Central America: 1854 $20 PCGS/CAC AU58 (Large Date).

Be sure to browse our auction highlights as well as the Tantalizing Gold Collection before the auction closes, Sunday, December 20.

Auction #1148 Highlights

Just in time for the holidays – Gold! Our Tantalizing $2 ½ Collection offers 56 unique quarter eagles from the Classic Head, Liberty, and Indian Head series. Highlights include a popular Charlotte issue 1838-C $2 ½ NGC AU50, a finest known 1869-S $2 ½ PCGS/CAC MS66, a stunning proof rarity 1880 $2 ½ PCGS Proof 64+ CAM, and a key date Indian 1911-D quarter eagle PCGS MS63.

Some of the other highlights in this auction are:

In addition to the quarter eagles and coins above, there are many other David Lawrence rare coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, December 20.

