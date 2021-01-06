Rare 1969-S Doubled Die Lincoln Cent Among Highlights at David Lawrence Rare Coins

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Internet Auctions ……



The new Sunday Auction #1151 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now LIVE and features over 300 new coins plus 40 Vault Values and 50 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale also showcases a variety of other incredible PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items including a registry-quality 1909-S VDB 1c PCGS/CAC MS66+ RD, a major rarity 1969-S 1c PCGS AU58 (Doubled Die), a key date 1885 5c PCGS MS66, a scarce overdate 1818/5 25c PCGS MS64, a lustrous gem 1924-S 25c PCGS MS67 and a popular 1800 $1 PCGS AU55 (Dotted Date).

Some of the other highlights in this auction include:

