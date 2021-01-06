Rare 1969-S Doubled Die Lincoln Cent Among Highlights at David Lawrence Rare Coins

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Internet Auctions ……
The new Sunday Auction #1151 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now LIVE and features over 300 new coins plus 40 Vault Values and 50 No Reserve Lots.
This week’s sale also showcases a variety of other incredible PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items including a registry-quality 1909-S VDB 1c PCGS/CAC MS66+ RD, a major rarity 1969-S 1c PCGS AU58 (Doubled Die), a key date 1885 5c PCGS MS66, a scarce overdate 1818/5 25c PCGS MS64, a lustrous gem 1924-S 25c PCGS MS67 and a popular 1800 $1 PCGS AU55 (Dotted Date).
Be sure to browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, January 10.
Some of the other highlights in this auction include:
- 1845 1/2c PCGS Proof 65 BN (Restrike)
- 1887 1c PCGS/CAC MS66+ RD
- 1861 3cS PCGS Proof 67
- 1822 25c PCGS/CAC VF35 (25/50c)
- 1896 25c PCGS/CAC MS67 Ex: Pogue Collection
- 1916 Standing Liberty 25c PCGS/CAC XF40
- 1802 50c PCGS AU53
- 1875-S/CC Trade$ PCGS MS63
- 1882-O $1 PCGS MS67
- 1898 $1 PCGS Proof 66 DCAM
- 1839/39-C $2.5 NGC AU55 (VP-01)
- 1806 $5 NGC/CAC AU58 (Knobbed 6)
- 1846 $5 PCGS MS63 (Large Date)
- 1862 $5 PCGS MS60
- 1852 $20 NGC/CAC MS62 ex: Eureka Hoard
- SS Central America: 1856-S $20 PCGS/CAC MS63 (No Serif, Left S)
In addition to the coins above, there are many other David Lawrence rare coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, January 10.
