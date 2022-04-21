PropertyRoom.com, an online auction site offering “$1 No Reserve” online auctions, is excited to announce a one-of-a-kind event offering a variety of high-end, rare, collectible, and valuable coins up for auctions. Starting on April 24, 2022, bidders will be able to place their bids on a wide range of coins up for auction.

PropertyRoom.com works with over 4,300 law enforcement, municipal, and third-party seller clients to help auction their assets. This brings an incredible variety of valuable and interesting assets, coins, and bullion included, to the online auction site.

During the Coin Night event, bidders will find auctions on 1908 Gold $20 Saint Gaudens No Motto MS64 PCGS; 1874-CC Silver US Seated Liberty Half Dollar; 2015-W Gold Liberty High Relief MS70 PCGS (264); and more. Many of these auctions have a starting bid of $1, with no reserve price.

Bidding is open to the public and it is free to register and bid. These hand-selected auctions open on April 24, 2022, and start closing around 8 pm ET on April 29, 2022.

Aaron Thompson, CEO of PropertyRoom.com shared:

“We are excited to offer a variety of coin auctions on PropertyRoom.com during the Coin Night event to allow bidders at any budget level to find something to fit their collection. We offer a safe, secure bidding environment and look forward to bringing auctions to more homes across the United States.”

* * *

About PropertyRoom.com

PropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 4,300+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client’s behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through a partner website, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports, and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.