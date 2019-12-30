Collectors Choice Online Features Nice 1927-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar

By Ben Orooji – Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



The Stack’s Bowers January Collectors Choice Online sale is coming up in a few weeks and, as usual, features a number of exciting coins perfectly suited to collectors of popular United States issues.

One of the highlights of this sale is a premium-quality 1927-S Walking Liberty half dollar with lovely mint frost and very smooth surfaces that has been certified MS-65 by PCGS. The real treat, however, is the outstanding eye appeal created by splashes of golden-orange and pink toning on both sides, a rather unusual feature for this issue. Softness of strike to the central high points is noted, but should be considered in the context of the overall issue for which a soft strike was endemic. In fact, the writer has never encountered a fully struck 1927-S Walking Liberty half!

The 1927-S half is conditionally challenging with a mintage of just 2,392,000 pieces. Like its sister half dollars from the San Francisco Mint in 1923 and 1928, it saw heavy circulation. Even the lowest Mint State survivors are elusive and Gems like the current example are rare. Only 18 are graded higher at PCGS, evenly split between MS-65+ and MS-66. For the collector who has been looking for a premium quality 1927-S for a Gem set of Walkers, the present coin is a significant find.

* * *

We are still taking consignments for the January 2020 Collectors Choice sale and will be accepting consignments at the January 2020 Florida United Numismatists (FUN) show in Orlando, Florida. If you would like to consign your items to be sold in this or any of our auctions, now is the time. Contact us to speak with a numismatic representative. Call 800-566-2580 or email info@stacksbowers.com. Also, download our mobile app to view and participate in our auctions via your Android or Apple device.

