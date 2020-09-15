The historic offering of Important Selections from The Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part 1 by Heritage Auctions sets the stage for an impressive lineup of coins in the September 18-20 Dallas Signature auction. The Friday afternoon session on September 18 includes 540+ lots featuring outstanding coins from colonials to medals and tokens. A full-fledged Premier Session follows that evening, with 319 high-value lots poised to cross the block. An action-packed Online Only session concludes the September Dallas event on Sunday afternoon (September 20) at 2:00 pm CT.

Many of the highlights from this auction are gold coins from The James Dines “Original Goldbug” Collection. In sheer numbers of coins, nearly 75% of this collection is made up of Saint-Gaudens double eagles, including an incredible 16 High Relief twenties. The overall value of the collection, however, is well-distributed throughout many series – primarily gold, but also early silver, colonial, and copper issues. The clear highlight is the 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief double eagle, certified PR69 NGC. This outstanding Wire Rim example is tied for finest certified, and it is the former Dallas Bank, Phillip Morse, and Tacasyl Collection coin. It may have originated in Chief Engraver Charles Barber’s private collection.

Other highlights from this collection include a 1798 Draped Bust dollar (B-27, BB-113), Ex: Eliasberg graded MS64 PCGS, and an exceptional 1801 Capped Bust Right ten dollar gold, MS64 PCGS–the popular BD-2 variety–which headlines a notable contingent of early gold type.

Here is a sampling of some additional outstanding coins that deserve your full attention:

U.S. Currency

A selection of Dines’ collection of U.S. Currency will appear in the Sept. 16-21 Currency Signature Auction. A $1 original note from Newark, Ohio’s First National Bank, PMG Choice Uncirculated 64, offers eye-catching signatures, inks, and paper quality.

Outside of the collection, a $10,000 1934 Federal Reserve Note, PMG Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ, is the finest $10,000 ever offered in a public auction, as is a rare, $5,000 1934 Federal Reserve Note, PCGS Very Choice New 64, from a small run of Dallas notes.

Special Month-Long Auction of Classic Commemoratives

Heritage Auction’s latest special month-long auction features classic US commemorative coinage minted during the period 1892-1954. This auction, with material intended for collectors of all budgets, is available exclusively through Coins.HA.com. Bidding is already open, with the concluding live session scheduled for 6 PM CT on Tuesday, September 15.

All offerings in this auction are silver, and with the exception of single examples of the 1893 Isabella quarter and the 1900 Lafayette dollar, all of the coins in this auction are half dollars. One coin that has attracted a good deal of attention already is a 1951-S Booker T. Washington half, graded MS67+ by PCGS. This issue is scarce in MS67, and Plus-graded pieces in this grade are rare. This coin is tied for the finest in a PCGS holder, and it is also among the finest with CAC endorsement. It is well struck and frosty, showing brilliant, beautifully preserved surfaces.

Other notable coins in this auction include:

Both this auction and Part 1 of the Simpson Collection sale are open for bidding now at the Heritage Auction website, Coins.HA.com.

