Two rare Indian Head eagles, representing the first and last years of the issue, led Heritage’s June 4-7 Long Beach Signature Auction of US coins to total sales over $11 million USD. The corresponding June 5 Pinnacle US Rarities Collection Currency Auction added close to $900 thousand, bringing the total results for the weekend close to $12 million. All sale amounts include a 20% Buyer’s Premium.

One of the great rarities of the Indian Head $10 gold eagle series is the 1933 issue, a coin representing the final year of issue of circulating US gold. 312,500 were minted, but almost all were melted after gold coinage was suspended later in the year, leaving just a very few issued examples, possibly 30-40, to survive today for collectors. A featured lot in this auction was a 1933 Eagle, graded MS65 by PCGS, which sold for $408,000.

From the beginning of the Indian eagle series comes the 1907 Rolled Rim variety, a coin minted in an effort to keep Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ original high-relief design, but improve upon the stacking issues that arose with the original Wire Rim variant. The rim was strengthened, but the resulting coins did not have sharp details, and all but 50 of the 31,500 pieces struck were melted. While most of the coins that were released still exist, 50 coins is still a tiny number. The PCGS-graded MS65 example in the Long Beach auction reflected this rarity, bringing $240,000 when the hammer fell.

A few other highlights of the US coin auction included:

The Pinnacle US Rarities Collection Currency Auction was highlighted by a Series 1891 $50 Silver Certificate, Fr. 334, graded Superb Gem New 67PPQ by PCGS. This and one other note are the finest known of fewer than 50 extant examples. It sold for $54,000.

Other outstanding notes offered in this auction included, but were not limited to:

