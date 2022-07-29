Rare US Coins From Westminster Collection Offered by David Lawrence

Sunday Auction #1233 of classic US coins from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 625 total lots – including more than 20 Vault Values and 150 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a key date 1909-S Indian 1c PCGS MS65 RD; an important overdate 1819/8 50c PCGS MS62 (Large 9); an original 1800 $1 NGC/CAC AU55 (BB-187); a semi-prooflike 1879-CC $1 PCGS MS64; a low-mintage 1911-D $2 1/2 PCGS MS64; and a conditionally scarce 1909 $10 PCGS/CAC MS64+.

Also featured in this week’s Sunday Auction is the Westminster Collection, from the shore of the Chesapeake Bay.

This 20-coin group offers a unique selection of popular and key-date rarities, each hand-picked and boasting stellar eye appeal. All running as part of our industry-unique “GAP Program” and starting with no reserve. Standout pieces include a key date 1856 Flying Eagle 1c PCGS Proof 45; a lustrous 1878 $3 NGC MS65; a high-end 1810 $5 PCGS/CAC MS64 (Large Date, Large 5); a fascinating 1880 $5 NGC Proof 64+ CAM *Star*; a stunning Proof 1906 $5 PCGS Proof 65 CAM; a scarce 1879 $20 PCGS/CAC MS62+; and a popular 1907 High Relief $20 PCGS MS62 (Wire Edge).

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, August 7.

