The St. James’s sale presents a quarter eagle that has been out of view for nearly two centuries.
An extremely rare 1830 Quarter Eagle certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company™ (NGC®) is the frontrunner in a sale presented by London-based St. James’s Auctions. This coin is among an exciting selection of NGC-certified rarities that are featured in the sale. Pre-bidding for Auction 55 is available, with the sale ending January 26, 2022.
Out of view for nearly 200 years, this 1830 Quarter Eagle was reportedly part of a collection in the United Kingdom before recently coming to light. Graded NGC MS 66, this coin (lot 118) is tied with one other coin as the finest example among several dozen in the NGC Census. It has an estimate of £65,000 (about $88,000).
Other NGC-certified highlights in the sale include:
- Calabria, Taras circa 280-272 BC Gold Stater graded NGC Ancients Ch AU★, 4/5 Strike and 4/5 Surface with Fine Style (lot 1), with an estimate of £50,000 (about $67,600)
- England 1701 Plain Sceptres 5 Guineas graded NGC AU 55 (lot 41), with an estimate of £30,000 (about $40,500)
- Central American Republic 1824NG M 8 Escudos graded NGC AU 58 (lot 111), with an estimate of £25,000 (about $33,800)
- England 1553 1 Sovereign graded NGC AU 55 (lot 27), with an estimate of £20,000 (about $27,000)
- England 1693 5 Guineas graded NGC AU 58 (lot 38), with an estimate of £20,000 (about $27,000)
- Great Britain 1839 Plain Edge 1 Sovereign graded NGC PF 63★ Cameo (lot 93), with an estimate of £16,000 (about $21,600)
- England (1526-44) 1 Sovereign graded NGC XF Details (lot 26), with an estimate of £14,000 (about $18,900)