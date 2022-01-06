The St. James’s sale presents a quarter eagle that has been out of view for nearly two centuries.

An extremely rare 1830 Quarter Eagle certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company™ (NGC®) is the frontrunner in a sale presented by London-based St. James’s Auctions. This coin is among an exciting selection of NGC-certified rarities that are featured in the sale. Pre-bidding for Auction 55 is available, with the sale ending January 26, 2022.

Out of view for nearly 200 years, this 1830 Quarter Eagle was reportedly part of a collection in the United Kingdom before recently coming to light. Graded NGC MS 66, this coin (lot 118) is tied with one other coin as the finest example among several dozen in the NGC Census. It has an estimate of £65,000 (about $88,000).

Other NGC-certified highlights in the sale include: