Red Lincoln Cent Collection at David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction #1258 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 750 total lots – including more than 325 No Reserve lots, 10 Vault Values, and a large group of historic ancient coins.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale are a key date 1909-S VDB 1c NGC MS66 RB; a remarkable 1921-D 50c PCGS/CAC MS65 (OGH); a scarce 1811 $5 PCGS/CAC AU50 (Small 5); a tough issue 1837 $5 PCGS/CAC MS62+; a finest known 1866-S $5 PCGS/CAC MS61 (Motto) ex: Fairmont; and a low-mintage 1868 $10 NGC MS60.

This week’s Sunday Auction features The Gamecock Lincoln Cent Collection. Boasting over 100 PCGS-graded Red Lincoln cents, this collection has been meticulously put together with an emphasis on eye appeal. This whole group is in auction with NO RESERVE, so we recommend bidding strong and early. Highlights of this collection include an OGH Gem 1916-D 1c PCGS MS65 RD (OGH); an underrated 1922-D 1c PCGS MS65 RD; a registry-worthy 1962-D 1c PCGS MS67 RD; a richly toned 1970-S 1c PCGS MS64 RD (Doubled Die Obverse); a near-Gem 1992-D 1c PCGS MS64+ RD (Close AM, FS-901); and a well-preserved 1998 1c PCGS MS68+ RD.

View and bid on these and many more exciting pieces here.

Browse and bid before the auctions close on Sunday, January 29.

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

In addition to auction highlights like the Lincoln cents and classic U.S. coins above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: