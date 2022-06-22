Registry-Quality Jefferson War Nickels at David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction #1228 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 650 total lots – including more than 20 Vault Values, 100 No Reserve Lots, and a full set of registry-quality Jefferson War Nickels.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a rare 1853-O H10c NGC/CAC AU58 (No Arrows); an original 1803 50c PCGS/CAC AU55; a marvelous 1848-D $2 1/2 PCGS MS62; a solid mid-grade 1797 Large Eagle $10 NGC VF30; a possible shipwreck 1856-S $20 PCGS MS63; and a bright Gem S.S. Central America: 1857-S Shipwreck $20 PCGS/CAC MS65.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, July 3.

