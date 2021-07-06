Dear bidders and coin enthusiasts,

On July 1, the 350th auction sale from Künker ended with great success! We would like to thank our bidders and consignors from the bottom of our hearts for the great trust you have once again placed in us!

We would also like to thank you for the numerous congratulations on our 50th company anniversary, which we are celebrating exactly today. The company “Fritz Rudolf Künker Münzenhandlung e.K.” was registered on July 1, 1971, which means that the Künker company has now existed for 50 years!

In order to be able to celebrate this anniversary with you in a fitting manner, we had actually postponed the auction by one week and placed it in this exact week. A big celebration was planned for you our dear customers tomorrow. Unfortunately, for well-known reasons, this planned event had to be canceled, so that we only were able to celebrate in a small circle. Therefore, we were especially pleased that many of our dear customers and colleagues congratulated us on the anniversary.

We were especially pleased that we were again able to welcome customers back in the room for this sale. Unfortunately, this was not possible since the last summer auction sale in June of 2020. That you nevertheless remained loyal to us and participated in our sales makes us feel incredibly honored.

The lively participation in the auction room, on the phones, via the internet, and by written pre-bids resulted in a total hammer price of 8.3 million euros (about $9.83 million USD), well above the estimate of 5.8 million euros.

The full list of results can already be viewed – click here for the PDF. And as always, we have listed some particularly noteworthy results below. We look forward to welcoming you to our fall auctions in Osnabrück on September 27. There you can already expect a nice ensemble of numismatic highlights from all over the world – among others the second part of the Tesmer Collection with rarities from Prussia as well as the Schwarz Collection with more than 1,000 mainly German gold coins.

Thank you again and best regards from Osnabrueck

Your Künker Team

Selected Highlights from Künker Auction 350

Lot number 5

Belgium. Brabant.

Franz I, 1745-1765.

10 Souverain d’or 1751, Antwerpen.

Estimate: 100,000 euros, Hammer price: 120,000 euros.

Lot number 96

Poland

Sigismund III, 1587-1632.

Ducat 1630, Bromberg.

Estimate: 30,000 euros, Hammer price: 65,000 euros.

Lot number 227

Holy Roman Empire

Ferdinand II, 1592-1618-1637.

Ducat 1630, Prague.

Estimate: 8,000 euros, Hammer price: 30,000 euros.

Lot number 234

Holy Roman Empire

Leopold I, 1657-1705.

5 Ducats 1690 (year in the dies changed from 1684) IAN, Graz.

Estimate: 75,000 euros, Hammer price: 95,000 euros.

Lot number 244

Holy Roman Empire

Josef II, 1765-1790.

3 Ducats 1778 E, Karlsburg.

Estimate: 60,000 euros, Hammer price: 70,000 euros.

Lot number 262

Archbishopric of Salzburg

Paris von Lodron, 1619-1653.

4 Ducats 1628, on the consecration of the new cathedral.

Estimate: 12,500 euros, Hammer price: 48,000 euros.

Lot number 426

Bishopric of Luebeck

Johann Adolf, Count of Holstein-Gottorp, 1586-1607.

1/2 Portugaleser (5 Ducats) n. d.

Estimate: 25,000 euros, Hammer price: 40,000 euros.

Lot number 465

City of Nuremberg

6 Ducats 1698, on the anniversary of the Peace of Rijswijk.

Estimate: 75,000 euros, Hammer price: 120,000 euros.

Lot number 528

Saxony-Meiningen

Ernst Ludwig I, 1706-1724.

5 Ducats 1724, on his death.

Estimate: 15,000 euros, Hammer price: 24,000 euros.

Lot number 530

Silesia

Liegnitz-Brieg.

Johann Christian and Georg Rudolf, 1602-1621.

4 Ducats 1610 CT, Reichenstein.

Estimate: 30,000 euros, Hammer price: 38,000 euros.

Lot number 610

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel

Friedrich Ulrich, 1613-1634.

Löser in the weight of 3 Reichstaler 1624, Andreasberg.

Estimate: 25,000 euros, Hammer price: 55,000 euros.

Lot number 612

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel

August the Younger, 1635-1666.

Löser in the weight of 10 Reichstaler 1638 Zellerfeld, on the imperial confirmation of the succession.

Estimate: 150,000 euros, Hammer price: 240,000 euros.

Lot number 620

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel

Rudolf August, 1666-1685.

Löser in the weight of 6 Reichstaler 1679, Zellerfeld.

Estimate: 50,000 euros, Hammer price: 125,000 euros.

Lot number 624

Brunswick-Bevern

Ferdinand Albrecht I, 1667-1687.

Löser zu 4 Reichstalern 1670 Clausthal, on the death of his son Leopold Carl.

Estimate: 125,000 euros, Hammer price: 140,000 euros.

Lot number 640

Brunswick-Calenberg-Hanover

Georg Wilhelm, 1648-1665.

Löser in the weight of 4 Reichstaler 1661, Zellerfeld.

Estimate: 40,000 euros, Hammer price: 65,000 euros.

Lot number 644

Bishopric of Osnabrück

Ernst August I von Braunschweig-Lüneburg, 1662-1698.

Löser in the weight of 5 Reichstalern n.d. (1662), Zellerfeld.

Estimate: 40,000 euros, Hammer price: 60,000 euros.

Lot number 763

City of Augsburg

Bronze cast medal 1518, by Hans Schwarz, on Jakob Fugger.

Estimate: 5,000 euros, Hammer price: 32,000 euros.

Lot number 1164

City of Goslar

Taler 1531.

Estimate: 20,000 euros, Hammer price: 34,000 euros.

Lot number 1358

East Frisia

Ulrich II, 1628-1648.

Double Reichstaler n. d. (1631), Esens.

Estimate: 30,000 euros, Hammer price: 44,000 euros.

Lot number 1454

Saxony

Friedrich August I, 1694-1733 (August the Strong).

Hexagonal Reichstalerklippe 1719, Dresden, by the Schnepper Society, on the shooting on the occasion of the marriage of his son, Elector Prince Frederick August (later Frederick August II and August III of Poland, respectively), to Archduchess Maria Josepha of Austria.

Estimate: 15,000 euros, Hammer price: 28,000 euros.

