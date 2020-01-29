Scarce 1914 Indian Head Gold Quarter Eagle Among Other Hansen Collection Offerings

D.L. Hansen Collection by David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions ……



Our Sunday Internet Auction #1103 offers another selection from the D.L. Hansen Collection as well as a scarce gem Buffalo Nickel, a rare proof Capped Bust Dime, a registry-quality ultra gem proof Washington Quarter, a beautiful gem Barber Half, a scarce proof only Trade Dollar, a popular Carson City Morgan Dollar, a beautiful cameo proof $2.50 proof Liberty Gold, a better date $2.50 Indian Gold, a gorgeous $20 Liberty Gold, a Brother Jonathan Shipwreck $20 Liberty, and a scarce Panama-Pacific commemorative. In all, there’s a vast selection of over 350 New Items, featuring 62 coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection, 50 No Reserve Lots and 30 Vault Value Items.

We hope that you’ll enjoy viewing pieces that have once held a prominent spot in the Greatest Collection of U.S. Coins ever assembled, and we invite you to also become a part of numismatic history by purchasing coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection!

All lots will begin closing at 8 pm EST on Sunday, February 9.

Our first highlight is a 1909-S 50c PCGS/CAC MS66 ex: D.L. Hansen. A gorgeous gem example of this scarcer S-mint issue that has light blue and tangerine tints around the rim with beautiful white centers. The number one Hansen Collection registry set displays an MS67+ example for the date, tied for finest known with just one other piece.

This week’s second highlight coin is an 1882 Trade$ PCGS Proof 65 CAM ex: D.L. Hansen. Watery mirrored fields are highly reflective and beam with an intense flash when turned in the light. Details are frosty and sharply defined and the contrast is bold on both sides. Outstanding eye appeal. Proof-only date and a great type coin with a mintage of just 1,097 coins struck overall. The number one Hansen Collection set contains the finest known example for the date, a PR68+DCAM.

The third highlight is a 1914 $2 1/2 PCGS MS65 ex: D.L. Hansen. A lovely gem with attractive honey-gold surfaces and sharply struck design elements. An impressively preserved example from a mintage of just 240,000 coins. The second-scarcest date in the series behind the 1911-D. The Hansen Collection primary set contains an MS65+ example for the date.

Some of the other highlights from this week’s auction include:

There are many other David Lawrence Auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, February 9.

