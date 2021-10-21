Scarce Brother Jonathan Shipwreck Double Eagle Offered by David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction #1193 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features 405 total lots including 20 Vault Values and 75 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a lustrous 1920-S 50c PCGS MS65; a key date 1889-CC $1 PCGS AU50; a crisply detailed 1892-S $1 PCGS MS61; a rare issue 1858 $10 PCGS/CAC AU53; and a scarce shipwreck coin SS Brother Jonathan: 1865-S Shipwreck $20 NGC MS63.

Be sure to browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, October 31.

If you have any questions about the coins in this auction, or items for direct purchase, please call us at 800-776-0560, or send an email and we will get back to you immediately.

