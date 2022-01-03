Scarce Carson City Morgan Among Highlights at David Lawrence

Sunday Auction #1203 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features 375 total lots – including 14 Vault Values, 60 No Reserve Lots, and 20 pieces recently deaccessioned from the D.L. Hansen Collection.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a tied-for-finest-known 1940 1c PCGS MS68 RD; a beautifully toned Civil War issue 1861 50c PCGS/CAC MS65+; a scarce Carson City Morgan 1890-CC $1 PCGS/CAC MS65+; a gorgeous Gem 1861 $2 1/2 PCGS MS66 (New Reverse); a lovely 1883 $3 PCGS MS62; and a registry-quality better date 1910-D $5 PCGS/CAC MS64.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, January 9.

