Scarce Half Cents of Falls Church Collection at David Lawrence Rare Coins

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions ……

Our Sunday Internet Auction #1122 consists of 200 brand NEW lots plus 50 Vault Values and 55 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale is full of incredible NGC-, PCGS- and CAC-approved items including a collection of scarce half cents, a gem 1872 2c PCGS/CAC MS65RB, a stunningly toned 1795 H10c PCGS AU58, a flashy 1858 $1 PCGS Proof 62 (OGH), a crisp and vibrant 1882-O $1 PCGS MS67, and a lustrous, lightly circulated 1849-C $2 1/2 PCGS AU58.

DLRC is proud to showcase the Falls Church Collection this week in Auction #1122. This small group of unique Circulation Strike and Proof Half Cents includes some major highlights that are absolutely fresh to the marketplace. These seldom offered pieces are all running with No Reserve as part of our Guaranteed Auction Program (GAP).

Highlights among these half cents include a scare Doily Holder: 1793 1/2C PCGS XF45, a rare proof 1836 1/2c PCGS/CAC (OGH) Proof 64 RB ex: Pittman and a formidably rare 1831 1/2c PCGS AU50.

Be sure to view these exquisite coins before the auction closes, Sunday, June 21.

Some of the other highlights of the auction include:

There are many other David Lawrence Auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, June 21.

If you have any questions about coins in David Lawrence Auctions, or items for direct purchase, please call us at 800-776-0560, or send an email and we will get back to you immediately.

Thanks for browsing and participating in our auction!

* * *

READY TO SELL A COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE RARE COINS

David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

Special Consignment Offering

With DLRC’s Sunday Night Auctions, you can realize more money for your coins with the quickest turnarounds and most flexible options available.

In an effort to help dealers continue to turn their inventory during this absence of coins shows and in an attempt to help collectors who are looking to turn some of their coins into cash or are just considering a great time to sell, we are offering some of the best consignment specials we’ve ever had at DLRC.

Through the end of June, we are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns

For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance

For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround

We will get your coins to auction within three to five business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard Terms That Still Apply: