Prices realized for numismatic rarities in Daniel Frank Sedwick’s November 4-5 Treasure Auction 30 surpassed $4.20 million, the third consecutive record-breaking auction for the company. The sale was held both online and in-person in Winter Park, Florida.

The top lot in the sale was a very rare gold 4 excelentes struck in Segovia, Spain during the reign of King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella graded NGC AU 50 that realized $78,000 during the second day of the sale. The pre-sale estimate was $30,000 USD and up. Beyond its numismatic rarity, the well-struck design features the busts of the famous king and queen who were notable for funding Columbus’ expedition to the New World. The coin also boasts a pedigree to the Archer M. Huntington Collection of Coins from the Hispanic World where it was part of a denomination set of rare Spanish coins.

Another rarity from Segovia, the elusive 50 reales (also called a cincuentin) dated 1620, was also offered in the auction and sold for $36,000 on a similar $30,000 and up estimate. The coin is one of 14 known on the market and the only example graded by NGC, having received a grade of XF 40. This massive coin weighs over 170 grams and was struck using roller dies at the mint using the most advanced minting technology available at the time. Thus, the design is more well struck and detailed than any other normal Spanish circulation coinage for its time. It was made in very limited numbers by nobility as a display of wealth and prestige rather than any actual use in commerce.

The second top-selling lot in the sale was a Japanese Proof 20 sen struck at the Osaka Mint in 1880 (Meiji year 13) and graded NGC Proof 62. Spirited bidding pushed the lot to realize $75,000 on an estimate of $35,000 and up. Only 96 pieces were struck for use in diplomatic presentation sets with very few known on the market today.

“This is ultimately a testament both to our consignors who entrust us to catalog and sell their rarities for top value as well as our bidders who are seeking to build their collections,” said Daniel Frank Sedwick, owner and president of the auction firm.

One of several collections in the sale was the J.O.B. Collection of Spanish Gold 8 Escudos which brought the finest Seville, Spain, gold cob 8 escudos dated 1644 R and graded NGC MS 63 to market. It sold for $72,000 on an estimate of $25,000 and up. The coin was notable for being the plate coin for its type in La Onza (2004) and Numismatica Espanola (2008), both by Calico, as well as Tauler’s Oro Macuquino (2011).

Other top lots sold include:

Lot 16, Mexico City, Mexico, gold cob 8 escudos Royal (galano), 1711 J, graded NGC UNC details / damaged, ex-Rudman sold for $66,000.

Lot 18, Mexico City, Mexico, gold cob 8 escudos, 1714 J, Royal-die obverse, graded NGC MS 62 sold for $46,500.

Lot 430, Mexico City, Mexico, silver cob 8 reales Royal (galano), 1706 J, graded NGC XF details / holed, ex-Rudman sold for $39,000.

Lot 741, Potosi, Bolivia, silver cob 8 reales Heart, 1696 VR, graded NGC VF 35 sold for $36,000.

Lot 23, Cuzco, Peru, gold cob 2 escudos, 1698 M, error-variety with RX in legend, graded NGC MS 64 from the 1715 Fleet Tricentennial Find sold for $31,200.

Lot 1015, Egypt (Ottoman Empire), gold 500 qirsh, Abdul Aziz, AH1277//11 (1870-71), Cairo mint (Misr), graded NGC MS 63 sold for $31,200.

Lot 883, China (Nanjing mint), “Memento” silver dollar, (1912), Sun Yat-sen, lower five-pointed stars, graded PCGS MS62 sold for $26,400.

All prices from the auction firm include a 20% buyer’s premium.

Consignments are now being accepted through February of 2022 for Sedwick’s next Treasure Auction to be held in May of that year. Interested consignors should contact the firm by email at [email protected] or by phone at (407) 975-3325.