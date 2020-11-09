Selections From Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part II Lead November Heritage Dallas Auction

Two Premier Sessions highlight Heritage’s November 19-22 Dallas Signature auction. Important Selections from The Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part II launches the event, with 279 lots offered as Premier Session 1, starting promptly at 6:00 pm Central Time, Thursday evening, November 19. Our regular Premier Session follows a day later on Friday evening at 5:30 pm CT, with 210 additional high-value lots.

Together, the two Premier Sessions provide consecutive “loaded” evenings of numismatic rarities unlike any of recent memory.

Live Floor Sessions conclude with Session 3, which follows the Friday evening Premier Session and features 340+ lots from colonials to medals and tokens. An Online Only Internet session concludes the Dallas event on Sunday afternoon (November 22) at 2:00 pm CT.

A separate catalog presents the Simpson portion of this event – an important reference for all bidders and numismatists. Upcoming months will offer additional Selections from The Bob R. Simpson Collections. Each portion of The Bob Simpson Collection will have its own special catalog. Together, these catalogs document one of the greatest collections of all time.

Part I of The Simpson Collection made an eye-catching debut in September, attracting more than $14.6 million in bids, and prompting Mr. Simpson to comment, “The results exceeded every expectation I had.” We expect equally dramatic results from our November 2020 Dallas Signature auction. About two-thirds of the Simpson lots in this auction are patterns. Additional Simpson coins include many elite examples from the regular U.S. series, for a total of 279 lots in all. Highlights are too numerous to describe, but here are a few:

Selections from the Bob R. Simpson Patterns

Significant Coins from the Bob R. Simpson Regular U.S. Series

While many of the coins rank among the finest certified, Mr. Simpson points out he focuses on the coin, not the grade or holder. Each coin selected for inclusion in his collection was viewed as a work of art, with eye appeal the determining factor rather than the coin’s technical grade.

This is only the second of several installments from the collection. Additional offerings will follow in the upcoming months. Together, they will combine to make numismatic history and delight collectors of every discipline and specialty.

Bob Simpson said in a recent interview, “…these coins need to be loved, and I am happy to spread the joy back into the collecting community.”

Selections from the Jim O’Neal Collection

Longtime Heritage friend, consignor, and client Jim O’Neal brings Selections From the Jim O’Neal Collection, a small but highly important consignment, to this auction, with two splendid Flowing Hair half dollars.

A 1794 example of the O-105 (T-3) variety is finest-known for the variety, certified AU58+ PCGS (the former Cardinal Collection coin, where it was graded MS62 NGC). An equally impressive 1795 half is an O-116 (T-11) coin, certified MS62 PCGS with CAC endorsement. Both coins display splendid technical quality and outstanding eye appeal.

Bid on this auction now at Coins.HA.com.