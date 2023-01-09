Sunday Auction #1256 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 450 total lots – including more than 350 No Reserve lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale are a low-mintage 1872-CC 25c NGC VF30; a near-finest 1855 50c NGC MS66 (Arrows); a stunning 1898 $1 NGC Proof 66 CAM; an underrated 1920 $20 PCGS MS64; and a popular restrike SSCA: 1855 Kellogg Restrike $50 PCGS Gem Proof (Box & COA).

This week’s Sunday Auction features The SGF Collection of Morgan Dollars. This complete set is the 13th-ranked PCGS Registry Set of Morgan dollars. Boasting over 100 pieces, this set featured high-end examples and overdate rarities. Highlights of this collection include a richly toned 1879-CC $1 PCGS MS64; a CC-Mint 1879-CC $1 PCGS/CAC MS64+ (Capped Die); a scarce 1893-O $1 PCGS MS63; a key date 1893-S $1 PCGS/CAC XF45; a lustrous 1894 $1 PCGS MS64; and a blast white 1903-S $1 PCGS MS64.

