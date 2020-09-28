Silver Dollar Specialties Offered in Month-Long Heritage Auction

The latest month-long auction of US coins from Heritage Auctions focuses on the ever-popular Morgan and Peace Dollar series, with an offering consisting of VAM varieties as well as Prooflike and Deep Mirror Prooflike (DMPL) Morgans.

This auction is open for bidding now, with the concluding live session scheduled for Thursday, October 15 at 6 PM CT.

Collectors of silver dollar varieties will find much to choose from among the more than 200 distinct VAM varieties in this auction, including no fewer than 44 different 1878-P varieties. Possibly the most fascinating VAM variety in this auction is lot 92006, one of many 1878 8 Tail Feathers varieties in this auction, but in this case an example of the very rare VAM 14.7 die variety, distinguished by a small die flake next to Liberty’s ear. VAMWorld.com states only seven examples of the VAM-14.7 have been confirmed to date, all but one in Mint State grades.

This lot, graded MS62 Prooflike by PCGS, represents a rare opportunity for the Morgan silver dollar variety specialist.

Additional notable coins in this auction include:

Time to Sell?

