SINCONA Spring Auctions of World Coins and Medals Now Live

We here at SINCONA are busy typing the final notes for our spring auctions in Zurich from May 16-19, 2022, and this week the catalogues go to print so that they can be sent out as quickly as possible and arrive on time.

From April 8, 2022, you will find all lots, pictures, and descriptions as well as videos of selected lots online on our auction platform as well as the usual websites. From then on you can study the pieces and enjoy many beautiful coins and medals.

You can look forward to many wonderful coins and exciting numismatics.

Best wishes from springtime Zurich,

Jürg Richter, CEO

SINCONA Auction 75

SINCONA British Collection – British Numismatics at its Best!

Enjoy with us probably the most complete collection of British gold coins in private hands.

The second part of this collection starts again with a magnificent Noble of Edward III and ends with George VI and a series of Scotland. It again contains 414 lots with delicacies from British numismatics and with some fantastic provenances.

Auction 75: SINCONA British Collection – Part 2

Monday, May 16, 2022, 1.00–6.00 PM CEST

Lots 1–414

SINCONA Auction 76

SINCONA Auction 76 deservedly bears the title “Numismatic Rarities and Masterpieces”.

When you look through the catalog of the Annemarie and Gerd Köhlmoos Collection, you will realize why numismatics and collecting can be so much fun.

Thus, most of the pieces in the catalog are enlarged and show the details and the characteristics of the different numismatic epochs marvelously. It is definitely worth browsing through the online catalog – the images can be enlarged even further!

Auction 76: The Annemarie and Gerd Köhlmoos Collection of Numismatic Rarities and Masterpieces

Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 9.00 AM–6.30 PM CEST

Lots 1001–1775

SINCONA Auction 77

The catalog for SINCONA Auction 77 shows on more than 500 pages coins and medals from all over the world, the SINCONA Bullion Auction for investment gold (0% premium!) as well as Swiss coins and medals.

Special series include India, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Holy Roman Empire, and Sweden in the first part of this auction.

Among the Swiss coins you will find series of magnificent gold coinage of Bern and a selection of coins from Graubünden and as a special chapter the Fredy Bühler-Zimmermann Collection of Glarus numismatics.

Auction 77: World Gold and Silver Coins and Medals

Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 9.00 AM–6.00 PM CEST

Lots 2001–3224

SINCONA Bullion Auction (0% buyer’s premium!)

Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 6.00–7.30 PM CEST

Lots 3501–3625

Auction 77: Swiss Coins and Medals

Thursday, May 19, 2022, 9.00 AM–6.00 PM CEST

Lots 4001–5161

Lot Viewing

Monday–Friday, May 9–13, 2022, each day from 9 AM–5 PM CEST

Sunday, May 15, 2022, 9 AM–5 PM CEST

SINCONA AG, Limmatquai 112, 8001 Zurich

